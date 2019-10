Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has warned the government against creating obstacles in the way of his ‘Azadi March’, scheduled for October 27 in Islamabad.He threatened to shut down the entire country if not allowed to take out the anti-government rally.Addressing the party workers at a convention in Peshawar on Sunday, Maulana Fazl slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its ‘soft stance’ on the Kashmir issue, claiming that the incumbent rulers had “sold the blood of Kashmiri brethren” and were now “rejoicing over it”.Today’s convention was held to finalise arrangements for the party’s long march that will culminate in the heart of the federal capital.“We’ve chalked out our plan for the protest and the strategy will be shared once finalised,” said Fazl, adding that the government would be blamed for any untoward incident if took place to stop the march.“Our economy is in tatters and the government has become a puppet of foreign powers,” he claimed.The JUI-F chief said the country would head towards its destruction if nothing was done to topple the government.On Saturday, Fazl had warned the government against making any arrests ahead of the protest march, saying that this would only further incite the protesters.Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, he urged the establishment, bureaucracy, and police to stop backing the “illegitimate” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan if they wanted to avoid the mayhem in the country.“The JUI-F’s Azadi March is a war that will only end with the fall of this government,” Fazl remarked and warned ‘those supporting the PTI government’ to back off or otherwise, they will have to put up with the worst form of resistance.