Fazlur Rehman seeks state institutions' support for nascent government

Questioning the Supreme Court suo moto notice on apprehensions that criminal justice might be undermined by people in positions of authority, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Thursday demanded “solid and full support” of the state institutions for the newly placed coalition government to bring the country out of crises “created under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rule”.Calling it crucial to make public his complaint against the apex court move’s, the JUI-F chief, however, was confident unlike other leaders of the Shehbaz Sharif government that the country would be back on track once the unity among coalition partners and support from the state institutions sync with each other.Addressing Taqaddus Haram-i-Nabwi Conference at main Preedy Street under the shadows of Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum, Fazl criticised the PTI chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan for deliberately “creating a chaos” through fake narratives and propaganda.#DawnToday
Who is boot polishing now?
:rofl::rofl::rofl:

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Jungibaaz @El Sidd @Zarvan @Wood
 
Questioning the Supreme Court suo moto notice on apprehensions that criminal justice might be undermined by people in positions of authority, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Thursday demanded “solid and full support” of the state institutions for the newly placed coalition government to bring the country out of crises “created under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rule”.Calling it crucial to make public his complaint against the apex court move’s, the JUI-F chief, however, was confident unlike other leaders of the Shehbaz Sharif government that the country would be back on track once the unity among coalition partners and support from the state institutions sync with each other.Addressing Taqaddus Haram-i-Nabwi Conference at main Preedy Street under the shadows of Quaid e Azam’s mausoleum, Fazl criticised the PTI chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan for deliberately “creating a chaos” through fake narratives and propaganda.#DawnToday
Who is boot polishing now?
:rofl::rofl::rofl:

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik @VCheng @Jungibaaz @El Sidd @Zarvan @Wood
This Mullah Diesel is a proper swine. He is now merely a tout of all the criminal political mafia of Pakistan.
 

