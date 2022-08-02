What's new

FAZLUR REHMAN CALLS FOR PTI BAN, IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,505
16
25,536
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1659461313794.png

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head added that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to PTI prohibited funding case verdict

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.
arynews.tv

Fazlur Rehman calls for PTI ban, Imran Khan disqualification

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,929
78
53,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 867240
PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head added that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to PTI prohibited funding case verdict

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.
arynews.tv

Fazlur Rehman calls for PTI ban, Imran Khan disqualification

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...

No one cares.
 
Omar Moazzam Batta

Omar Moazzam Batta

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 30, 2020
18
0
10
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 867240
PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head added that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to PTI prohibited funding case verdict

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.
arynews.tv

Fazlur Rehman calls for PTI ban, Imran Khan disqualification

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Who will listen him? Evenly, ECP cannot ban PTI so how this mulana can demand the ban on this political party? Calling him "Mulana" is similar to Anti-Islam. We have to follow our leader not this PDM. He also claimed that Pakistan was pushing to default according to America's interference. This imported govt is not showing patriotism with country.
 
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,796
-1
1,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 867240
PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head added that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to PTI prohibited funding case verdict

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.
arynews.tv

Fazlur Rehman calls for PTI ban, Imran Khan disqualification

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Burnol for Diesel🔥💥☄️Sukth jalee huwee hai
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,249
-1
11,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
orange soor need to be banned from planet earth
Click to expand...

That orange soor needs to be put 6 feet under for good with a cement slab on top to make sure that kanzeer doesn't try and claw out.
Uski shakal dhako itni manhoosiyat if that is not Rab ki lanat I don't know what else. Looks like a pile of cow dung.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,394
1
131,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
orange soor need to be banned from planet earth
PakFactor said:
That orange soor needs to be put 6 feet under for good with a cement slab on top to make sure that kanzeer doesn't try and claw out.
Click to expand...
he is going nowhere his soor son is already in his party 2nd in command

Dalit said:
Why does this pig wear an orange pagri?
Click to expand...
he is trying to be cheap copy of hijaz dress but even in twitter hijazis themselves say its not our dress with fazlu images .

1659464170560.png


1659464197475.png
 
Last edited:
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
6,249
-1
11,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
orange soor need to be banned from planet earth

he is going nowhere his soor son is already in his party 2nd in command


he is trying to be cheap copy of hijaz dress but even in twitter hijazis themselves say its not our dress with fazlu images .

View attachment 867267

View attachment 867268
Click to expand...

There is hadith our Prophet frowned upon those who wear the saffron color:

Chapter 365​

Prohibition of Wearing Saffron-Colored Dress​

1798. Anas (May Allah be pleased with him) said: The Prophet (PBUH) prohibited men from wearing saffron-dyed clothes.
[Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

1799. `Abdullah bin `Amr bin Al-`As (May Allah be pleased with them) said: The Prophet (PBUH) saw me dressed in two saffron-coloured garments and asked, "Has your mother commanded you to wear these?'' I asked him, "Shall I wash them out?'' He replied, "You had better set them to fire.''

Another narration is: "These are garments of the disbelievers. So do not wear them.''
[Muslim].

-------

He is a Munafiq like his kanjar father who spoke greatly against Pakistan, and people expect something better from his gandhi aulad?
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
81,607
85
134,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.
سب سے مزے کی بات یہ ہے کہ اب ن لیگ پیپلز پارٹی اور خاص کر فضل الرحمان کو سارا ریکارڈ پیش کرنا ہوگا
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
ECP finds PTI guilty of accepting prohibited funds
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
134
Views
2K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
R2D2
PTI Foreign Funding Case Decision and Imran Khan's Political Successor
2
Replies
20
Views
957
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazlur Rehman announces ‘war’ against those supporting Imran Khan’s politics
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GOVT DELEGATION MEETS ECP, DEMANDS ‘PTI FOREIGN FUNDING’ VERDICT
2
Replies
20
Views
332
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Liar, corrupt, money launderer': Coalition parties berate Imran Khan after ECP verdict
Replies
0
Views
17
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom