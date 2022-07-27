What's new

Fazlur Rehman announces ‘war’ against those supporting Imran Khan’s politics

1658945726442.png

With the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s coalition government losing in Punjab following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s election, the movement’s chief has thrown down the gauntlet to his biggest opponent and critic, Imran Khan, announcing a ‘war’ against his style of politics and those who support him.

In a briefing to journalists on Wednesday evening, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took aim at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his politics.

“You have always done politics with support from the establishment, support from the judiciary, support from aliens and charity from the people of India,” Rehman said.

“Any power which thinks that we will support them, they should hear us that we are announcing war against them.”

“Who are they? Opportunists benefitting from happenstance?” he thundered.

Difference of politics?​

Accusing Imran of spreading lies and misinformation, Rehman said that all of his claims have proven to be false.

“We buried your government,” the PDM chief said, advising Imran to “worry about your politics.”

“Worry about your government in Punjab, it may last for just a few days,” Rehman said cryptically.

He went on to accuse Imran of depending on crutches to do politics.

“You did politics with support from the US, NGOs and institutions, he said, while cursing the kind of politics played by PTI.

“We will not allow such politics to prevail in Pakistan at any cost,” he said, asserting that they will bury it.

He continued that they had buried Imran Khan’s government and his style of politics.

“We have buried his bogus narrative [of regime change],” he said, adding “we will not allow their narrative to thrive at any cost.”

On Imran’s claims that his regime was subverted through conspiracy, Rehman said that those whom he was accused of orchestrating the conspiracy were the ones who had nurtured him.

“The American consulate paid your rent for eight years,” Rehman said, adding that he was groomed by them.

Litany of complaints​

Detailing a list of complaints, Rehman said that he did not have any complaints with state institutions.

“But we do have some reservations with a section of the institution,” he said, as he gave a hint of their identity by describing them as on the other side of Attock.

He added that he also had a list of complaints from the federal government.

“Foreign funding case, Malam Jabba case, helicopter case, BRT case, why have these cases not been decided yet,” Rehman asked.

Accept resignations of PTI MNAs​

Rehman also suggested that the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf complete his investigations into the resignations submitted by the PTI members of the national assembly.

“We have asked the national assembly speaker to conduct an investigation and to accept the resignations of PTI members,” he said.

“This is the prerogative of the national assembly speaker when he accepts the resignations,” he said, adding if there are any lacunae in the laws, then there should be legislation to address them.

Meeting with Shujaat​

In his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain the other day, Rehman said that they discussed various issues of national importance.

Asked about what was the result of other meetings between Hussain and PDM’s leaders, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Tariq Bashir Cheema, the JUI-F chief said he did not know what their conversations entailed.
Fazlur Rehman announces 'war' against those supporting Imran Khan's politics

Days of Punjab govt numbered, claims Fazlur Rehman​

27 July,2022 10:36 pm
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday claimed that the days of the newly elected Punjab government have been numbered.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, while taking a swipe at the PTI chairman, he said Imran should worry about his politics and we had ousted him and now the Punjab government will also face trouble because of days of the government have been numbered.

“Your house was also built and run from the American Consulate but we will raze the bogus narrative of Imran Khan to the ground and if there is any flaw in the law, it should be legislated,” Fazl added.

He further demanded from the incumbent rulers that the government should take action against the PTI leadership in foreign funding, BRT, and the helicopter case.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
With the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s coalition government losing in Punjab following the Supreme Court’s verdict on Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s election, the movement’s chief has thrown down the gauntlet to his biggest opponent and critic, Imran Khan, announcing a ‘war’ against his style of politics and those who support him.
Click to expand...
Good luck with that Diesel. Use as much burnol as possible 😂 @El Sidd

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Days of Punjab govt numbered, claims Fazlur Rehman
Click to expand...
Only Patwari or Fazlu Diesel brain would believe this brainfart
 

