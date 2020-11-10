FazlulRehman accusing State's Organs are involved in terrorism

In yesterday's program a clip of Fazal was shown in which he clearly indicated/accused State runs organs (read establishment or PA) involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.He mentions the statement of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah " if PMLN adopt this line, then their leaders would be assassinated". Fazal said that it is a clear indication who is involved in the terrorism. He said that they keep the "terrorists" on the front but they do the planning and execute the plans.This is a direct attack on Pakistani establishment that it is;1- It has links with terrorists outfits.2- It is involved in terrorist activities.These are very serious allegations. As usual, nothing would be done to Fazal. That had been going on for far too long.How this had been allowed to continue!!I repeat my often said sentence "Pakistani men have no balls". That is the last word, reason why Pakistan is in the perils.