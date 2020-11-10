What's new

FazlulRehman accusing State's Organs are involved in terrorism

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,978
3
7,718
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
In yesterday's program a clip of Fazal was shown in which he clearly indicated/accused State runs organs (read establishment or PA) involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He mentions the statement of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah " if PMLN adopt this line, then their leaders would be assassinated". Fazal said that it is a clear indication who is involved in the terrorism. He said that they keep the "terrorists" on the front but they do the planning and execute the plans.

This is a direct attack on Pakistani establishment that it is;

1- It has links with terrorists outfits.
2- It is involved in terrorist activities.



These are very serious allegations. As usual, nothing would be done to Fazal. That had been going on for far too long.
How this had been allowed to continue!!

I repeat my often said sentence "Pakistani men have no balls". That is the last word, reason why Pakistan is in the perils.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,077
8
4,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Lol...we should ask ijaz shah why he is threatening the people will be killed ..he is giving an excuse to other side ..if interior ministry is issuing killing threats to opposition how should they respond
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
3,719
-1
5,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For the first time in pak history, barking is allowed for everyone by PM khan.
Real democracy at it best
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
671
1
1,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
H!TchHiker said:
Lol...we should ask ijaz shah why he is threatening the people will be killed ..he is giving an excuse to other side ..if interior ministry is issuing killing threats to opposition how should they respond
Click to expand...
First Ijaz Shah is not military, second they are towing this line before any comment from Ijaz Shah, it has no relation with what he said. More appropriate should be Ijaz Shah comment on PDM narrative.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,978
3
7,718
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
H!TchHiker said:
Lol...we should ask ijaz shah why he is threatening the people will be killed ..he is giving an excuse to other side ..if interior ministry is issuing killing threats to opposition how should they respond
Click to expand...
Have you seen or heard his statement!!
If you have share it. I cannot make a judgement based on Fazal saying it.
He is a confirmed liar.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,077
8
4,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
crankthatskunk said:
Have you seen or heard his statement!!
If you have share it. I cannot make a judgement based on Fazal saying it.
He is a confirmed liar.
Click to expand...
I have heard it he was saying ANP paying the price to stand against TTP and PML narrative has put the life of it's party member in danger ..I will share it once find it again...not heard live though...
These type of statements are irresponsible since whatever the political differences one should not make it like this
Patriot forever said:
First Ijaz Shah is not military, second they are towing this line before any comment from Ijaz Shah, it has no relation with what he said. More appropriate should be Ijaz Shah comment on PDM narrative.
Click to expand...
They didn't said it before ijaz shah statement ..might be I am wrong ..it is only after his statement ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top