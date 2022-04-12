What's new

Fazlu for President IRP: Without Fazlu RegimeChange is incomplete!!!

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

Dear Paks,

We need to make sure that the RegimeChange Enablers install Fazlu as the President of IRP.

Please, let us realise that without Fazlu's 'street power' this RegimeChange wouldn't have been possible.

As the WikiLeaks have proven that the FazoolMullahMaffia leader Fazlu is the 'KingMaker' of Pakistan.

Without his danda-bardar fouj i.e. FazluMalitia there couldn't have been any 'long marches' possible.

Credit where it is due!

Fazlu for the President of Pakistan!

Those YoungPaks who have social-media accounts, kindly, start this 'Plea' ... of course, the august courts will open their door at midnight hour to uphold the Constituition of Pakistan.

Noboy has defended the 'Aaeeeen' more than Fazlu.

Its only natural and logical that Fazlu visits EU and the US as the SupremeCommander of Pakistan.

Naturally, he must recieve Full Guard of Honour on daily basis...

Just imagine Fazlu in the Presidential Carriage!

The RegimeChange Enablers must follow through... their Pakistan deserves Fazlu as the Head of Pak SoftState!!!


#FazluPresidentIRP


Mangus

@Slav Defence @Horus @HRK @N.Siddiqui @Zarvan @Areesh @Mugen @Musings @StormBreaker @SIPRA @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Pindi Boy @Dr. Strangelove @Zibago @Windjammer @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

images (10).jpeg
 
Pindi Boy

Pindi Boy

Sir Fazlu President bnay ya na bnay lekin Mohsin Dawar ko defense minister bnana hoga
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

Thankyou, YoungPak!

But of course... we need the ImportedCabinet...

Honourable Mohsin Dawar DefenceMinsiter!

Honourable Manzoor Pashteen National Security Advisor!

Honourable Billo the WokeWarrior Foreign Minister!

Honourable Ali Wazir Governer KPK!

We need all the 'supreme leaders' in this Cabinet...

And of course, then Aaaaeeeen demands that these greats be saluted by the Gang-of-Five!

Wonderful.

#FazluPresidentIRP


Mangus
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Fully agree, Paa Jee. Great mission, undertaken by General Bajwa & Co., would remain incomplete; unless Fazlu, the great statesman of Asia, is not given his due role, and that, of course, is "Sadr e Mumlakat e Pakistan". Without him, this swineyard seems desolated.
 
W

WardiMafia

Asif Zardari finance minister!
 

