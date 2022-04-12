Fazlu for President IRP: Without Fazlu RegimeChange is incomplete!!!

Mangus Ortus Novem
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 7, 2008
- 2,996
- 185
- Country
-
- Location
-
Dear Paks,
We need to make sure that the RegimeChange Enablers install Fazlu as the President of IRP.
Please, let us realise that without Fazlu's 'street power' this RegimeChange wouldn't have been possible.
As the WikiLeaks have proven that the FazoolMullahMaffia leader Fazlu is the 'KingMaker' of Pakistan.
Without his danda-bardar fouj i.e. FazluMalitia there couldn't have been any 'long marches' possible.
Credit where it is due!
Fazlu for the President of Pakistan!
Those YoungPaks who have social-media accounts, kindly, start this 'Plea' ... of course, the august courts will open their door at midnight hour to uphold the Constituition of Pakistan.
Noboy has defended the 'Aaeeeen' more than Fazlu.
Its only natural and logical that Fazlu visits EU and the US as the SupremeCommander of Pakistan.
Naturally, he must recieve Full Guard of Honour on daily basis...
Just imagine Fazlu in the Presidential Carriage!
The RegimeChange Enablers must follow through... their Pakistan deserves Fazlu as the Head of Pak SoftState!!!
#FazluPresidentIRP
Mangus
@Slav Defence @Horus @HRK @N.Siddiqui @Zarvan @Areesh @Mugen @Musings @StormBreaker @SIPRA @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Pindi Boy @Dr. Strangelove @Zibago @Windjammer @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind
We need to make sure that the RegimeChange Enablers install Fazlu as the President of IRP.
Please, let us realise that without Fazlu's 'street power' this RegimeChange wouldn't have been possible.
As the WikiLeaks have proven that the FazoolMullahMaffia leader Fazlu is the 'KingMaker' of Pakistan.
Without his danda-bardar fouj i.e. FazluMalitia there couldn't have been any 'long marches' possible.
Credit where it is due!
Fazlu for the President of Pakistan!
Those YoungPaks who have social-media accounts, kindly, start this 'Plea' ... of course, the august courts will open their door at midnight hour to uphold the Constituition of Pakistan.
Noboy has defended the 'Aaeeeen' more than Fazlu.
Its only natural and logical that Fazlu visits EU and the US as the SupremeCommander of Pakistan.
Naturally, he must recieve Full Guard of Honour on daily basis...
Just imagine Fazlu in the Presidential Carriage!
The RegimeChange Enablers must follow through... their Pakistan deserves Fazlu as the Head of Pak SoftState!!!
#FazluPresidentIRP
Mangus
@Slav Defence @Horus @HRK @N.Siddiqui @Zarvan @Areesh @Mugen @Musings @StormBreaker @SIPRA @Imran Khan @DESERT FIGHTER @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Pindi Boy @Dr. Strangelove @Zibago @Windjammer @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind