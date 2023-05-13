Fazlu and His Men Going to the Border or Else...

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
He is calling each one of his party members to reach Islo.
Please make sure they attack Supreme Court ... Nation is waiting for this fun ...................
ISLAMABD UNDER 144 AND JUIF IS ALLOWED AND TEAR GAS SHELL FILLED WITH ROSE ESSENCE THIS TIME ................... lollllllllll
Military and PDM has ruined this country ... call election under the constitution of Pakistan.
Why not PDM govt should arrest all these judges ...make it simple...why making so complicated ... make a Judges panel/bench of Nawa,Shahbaz,Fazlo,Zardari,Billo rani....lolll
I have a feeling they want to vent their anger the same way PTI did to the army.Why not PDM govt should arrest all these judges ...make it simple...why making so complicated ...
What if public starts throwing boiling water on them instead of drinking water from their homes?I have a feeling they want to vent their anger the same way PTI did to the army.
all the sticks will be used like tooth pick for unblocking fazlu diarrhea filled a ss.I have a feeling they want to vent their anger the same way PTI did to the army.