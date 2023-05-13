What's new

Fazlu and His Men Going to the Border or Else...

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,260
13
31,950
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
He is calling each one of his party members to reach Islo.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657420071147298818

Todays Image
FwAD1T6X0AMw-09

FwAabKAakAEmrf8


An old image
FwB17toWIAAeocL
 
Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 18, 2011
11,877
8
13,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
2nd Time in PMLN history, attack on supreme court is coming. Maryam Nawaz is joining dharna and openly threatening Supreme court.
"Khoob Abu ka Naam Roshan karay gi"
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,868
14
32,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,260
13
31,950
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan: hero or hypocrite?
2
Replies
20
Views
640
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Neelo
Imran Khan’s Advisors and PR Manager Need To Be Fired
2
Replies
15
Views
620
Neelo
Neelo
fatman17
  • Article
Imran Khan battles the military
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
muhammadhafeezmalik
G-B chief minister's LLB degree turns out to be fake
Replies
5
Views
210
Areesh
Areesh
INDIAPOSITIVE
Leader vs jackal’: Maryam juxtaposes sher-dil Sharif and Imran Khan
Replies
14
Views
397
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom