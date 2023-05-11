What's new

Fazl urges PM to adopt tough stance after Imran Khan’s release

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,188
13
31,876
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Shehbaz Sharif decides to hold consultation with allied parties
11210306d49321d.png

Minutes after Supreme Court declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises illegal, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and urged the federal government to adopt tough stance.

Matters pertaining to ongoing political situation of the country came under discussion in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that the JUI-F chief suggested federal government to adopt tough stance after the apex court declared Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises illegal and ordered his release.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) also met the prime minister and held consultation on Supreme Court’s verdict. The minister will will bring forward the position of the federal government.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to hold consultation with allied parties on the current situation and contacted the leaders of coalition partners after the PTI chairman was given relief by the top court.

A joint strategy will be adopted after consultation with the coalition leaders and the plan of action will also be decided in the National Security Committee meeting.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Fazl urges PM to adopt tough stance after Imran Khan’s release

Shehbaz Sharif decides to hold consultation with allied parties
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Some judges want to provide relief to Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl
2
Replies
16
Views
568
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings
2
Replies
25
Views
617
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz summons key Session of coalition parties' on Monday
Replies
0
Views
164
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
National Security Committee meets tomorrow to hash out 'ongoing situation'
Replies
2
Views
196
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case
Replies
5
Views
190
NooriNuth
NooriNuth

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom