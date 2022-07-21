What's new

Fazl tells Shehbaz to do away with ‘unnecessary’ civility on Imran

Warns PTI chief of tough time ahead
1658420951628.png

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to do away with his ‘unnecessary’ civility when it comes to dealing with Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Bannu, Fazlur Rehman said Shehbaz Sharif was acting in unnecessary civility, but he must wake Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah up and move him around as several cases were lying pending (against Imran Khan).

Issuing a warning to Imran Khan, the JUIF chief said that his party workers would make things difficult for the former prime minister. “Jamiat’s people are alive. We would heat up the soil for you so much that you won’t be able to put your soft soles on it.”


He said it was ironic that a person who should be fought against was calling for jihad.

Fazl, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM, said that removing Imran Khan from power was a service to the country and that the PTI chief would never return to power.

He also condemned the targeted killing of JUIF ulemas in the erstwhile tribal region and called for protests in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550160076744392712
 

