“Posing allegations and taking to the streets will not solve problems,” said the DG ISPR. “Any type of chaos in the country is not beneficial for it,”



The statement from the DG ISPR comes a few hours after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran a two-day ultimatum to resign otherwise the protesters at the Azadi March would 'arrest' him from the PM Office.



In his speech, Fazl had said that participants of the march were peaceful people and did not want to clash with institutions. Fazl had said that the protesters did not want to clash with institutions.



The JUI-F chief had also said that he wished to see institutions in the country strong . He also said that a country's institutions should remain neutral.

Talking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR said that Fazl should take his grievances to the concerned institutions.he added.He said thatwas being carried out across the country so that lasting peace could be established.“Pakistan Army is an impartial institution,” he said.he said.Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that if India dared to carry out any misadventure, Pakistan will give a befitting reply.SOURCE: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/549390-fazl-should-take-his-grievances-to-concerned-institution