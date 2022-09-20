What's new

Fazl says he is unhappy with govt for not taking action against Imran

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,162
19
26,376
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1663695148719.png

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that he is unhappy with the coalition government for not taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Larkana, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief said that that collective efforts were needed to deal with the destruction caused by floods.

“Sindh has been hit hardest by the rains. The flood is a national tragedy, and we all have to deal with it. We have to help the flood victims without any discrimination,” he stressed.

“Imran Khan is attacking every institution. If an institution is in favour of him, it is a just institution [in his eyes],” he deplored.

“Imran Khan is finished. He can shout as much as he wants, [but] all the decisions will be made according to the Constitution,” Maulana Fazl pointed out.

“If any institution goes against Imran Khan, it becomes a target [of his criticism]. Imran Khan has proved to be an international thief. Why is he being given relief?” he questioned.

“Imran Khan should be held accountable. He has been a slave for past many generations,” he castigated.
dunyanews.tv

Fazl says he is unhappy with govt for not taking action against Imran

Fazl says he is unhappy with govt for not taking action against Imran
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan is internally a weak person, but shout in the crowd, says Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

He has bowed down before the American ambassador but he is not allowing him to give passage to White house, he says
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
International media throws weight behind Imran, claims Maulana Fazlur Rehman
2
Replies
18
Views
520
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl dares Imran to march on Islamabad
Replies
7
Views
194
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl tells Shehbaz to do away with ‘unnecessary’ civility on Imran
2
Replies
18
Views
510
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Maulana Fazl says individuals in institutions ‘covertly’ part of PTI
Replies
13
Views
464
mangochutney
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazl says Imran’s removal saved Pakistan from breaking apart
2
Replies
15
Views
613
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom