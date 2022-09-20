Fazl says he is unhappy with govt for not taking action against Imran Fazl says he is unhappy with govt for not taking action against Imran

Imran Khan is internally a weak person, but shout in the crowd, says Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman He has bowed down before the American ambassador but he is not allowing him to give passage to White house, he says

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that he is unhappy with the coalition government for not taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan.Talking to media in Larkana, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief said that that collective efforts were needed to deal with the destruction caused by floods.“Sindh has been hit hardest by the rains. The flood is a national tragedy, and we all have to deal with it. We have to help the flood victims without any discrimination,” he stressed.“Imran Khan is attacking every institution. If an institution is in favour of him, it is a just institution [in his eyes],” he deplored.“Imran Khan is finished. He can shout as much as he wants, [but] all the decisions will be made according to the Constitution,” Maulana Fazl pointed out.“If any institution goes against Imran Khan, it becomes a target [of his criticism]. Imran Khan has proved to be an international thief. Why is he being given relief?” he questioned.“Imran Khan should be held accountable. He has been a slave for past many generations,” he castigated.