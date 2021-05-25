What's new

Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
59,573
62
93,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system

PML-N and PPP have been asked to make up for the loss caused by their differences, says PDM chief

Rizwan Ghilzai
May 25, 2021


jui f chief fazlur rehman photo inp file


JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while softening his anti-establishment rhetoric, has offered an olive branch to the latter to rectify shortcomings in the system.

“Reconciliation or resistance with the establishment is not our aim. Everyone must work within their constitutional limits,” Fazl said while addressing a press conference following his party central executive committee meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief said the establishment is bound by the oath that they would not meddle in political matters. “If we are bound to do politics under oath, then they [establishment] are bound not to do politics under same oath.”

Fazl said that state affairs are not only run by politicians alone but the establishment and the bureaucracy are also part of the decision-making process. “I am in favour of dialogue with the establishment to rectify the current shortcomings,” he remarked.

Speaking about the recently-held by-elections in the country, the JUI-F chief said election results made it clear that what happens when the establishment does not intervene in the electoral process.

Commenting on claims of a senior Pentagon official that Pakistan had allowed the US military to use the country’s airspace to support its presence in Afghanistan, Fazl said it is against the national interest to allow any foreign country to "use our land and airspace".

“Use of our land and airspace against anyone should not be allowed,” he emphasised.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office issued a clarification saying that there was no US military or airbase in Pakistan; nor was any such proposal envisaged. “Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said.

Fazl told the media that the opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) headed by him — meeting will be convened on May 29 and vowed to revive the anti-government alliance with “full strength”.

A consensus strategy will be formulated out after consultation with all parties, he added.

Speaking about the rift between two major parties of the PDM — PML-N and PPPFazl said both the parties had been told to sort out their differences. “The PPP leadership is not yet mature enough to follow the protocol of politicians.”

Serious differences emerged between the parties after the PPP appointed its stalwart Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader, apparently in violation of what had earlier been agreed upon in a PDM meeting.

Both the Awami National Party (ANP) and the PPP parted ways with the alliance last month.

He also lashed out at the PTI-led government saying that the incumbent rulers came into power through “fraud and backdoor”.

The JUI-F chief said the ruling party has destroyed the country’s economy and a “mountain of inflation” has made the lives of masses miserable.



tribune.com.pk

Fazl ready to work with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system | The Express Tribune

PML-N and PPP have been asked to make up for the loss caused by their differences, says PDM chief
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,153
1
1,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Fix this rotten outdated political, Judicial, government system. Bring in technocratic people instead of the corrupt elite. InshaAllah within 20 years Pakistan destiny will change.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,778
2
6,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakAlp said:
Fix this rotten outdated political, Judicial, government system. Bring in technocratic people instead of the corrupt elite. InshaAllah within 20 years Pakistan destiny will change.
Click to expand...
That custard is past his expiration date and needs to be tossed out.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,153
1
1,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Enigma_ said:
Yes, this, 100%
Click to expand...
I believe it will come soon. Bring in 2 years technocratic government to make reforms. If we can have seats for women and minority then we can make a board of highly qualified specialists to advice the new governments.

Make Health Authority, Judicial Authority, Independent election commission who can hold elections without the powerless caretaker government, Education Authority etc. Add qualified people with government minister and get cracking. Make 50 year policies, not after 5 years the policy goes back to 0 because new government came. Ridiculous, or stop projects of previous government because you want to make your mark. The government can change but long term policy must reflect Pakistan vision and ideology.
 
N

Numerous

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2016
1,412
0
1,499
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think at this point Mawlana Fazl ur Rahman is probably doing more harm to his cause than good. It's probably better for him to just retire from politics. When scholars involve themselves in dirty political games, it has a negative effect on the deen.

This stupid system of political parties trying to sabotage each other when they're in opposition needs to go aswell. Imagine trying to run a country when a large chunk of the politicians are just trying to sabotage you via movements and protests. Imran Khan used to do the same when he was in opposition. The system is just stupid.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,602
0
3,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system

PML-N and PPP have been asked to make up for the loss caused by their differences, says PDM chief

Rizwan Ghilzai
May 25, 2021


jui f chief fazlur rehman photo inp file


JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman.

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while softening his anti-establishment rhetoric, has offered an olive branch to the latter to rectify shortcomings in the system.

“Reconciliation or resistance with the establishment is not our aim. Everyone must work within their constitutional limits,” Fazl said while addressing a press conference following his party central executive committee meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The JUI-F chief said the establishment is bound by the oath that they would not meddle in political matters. “If we are bound to do politics under oath, then they [establishment] are bound not to do politics under same oath.”

Fazl said that state affairs are not only run by politicians alone but the establishment and the bureaucracy are also part of the decision-making process. “I am in favour of dialogue with the establishment to rectify the current shortcomings,” he remarked.

Speaking about the recently-held by-elections in the country, the JUI-F chief said election results made it clear that what happens when the establishment does not intervene in the electoral process.

Commenting on claims of a senior Pentagon official that Pakistan had allowed the US military to use the country’s airspace to support its presence in Afghanistan, Fazl said it is against the national interest to allow any foreign country to "use our land and airspace".

“Use of our land and airspace against anyone should not be allowed,” he emphasised.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office issued a clarification saying that there was no US military or airbase in Pakistan; nor was any such proposal envisaged. “Any speculation on this account was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said.

Fazl told the media that the opposition alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) headed by him — meeting will be convened on May 29 and vowed to revive the anti-government alliance with “full strength”.

A consensus strategy will be formulated out after consultation with all parties, he added.

Speaking about the rift between two major parties of the PDM — PML-N and PPPFazl said both the parties had been told to sort out their differences. “The PPP leadership is not yet mature enough to follow the protocol of politicians.”

Serious differences emerged between the parties after the PPP appointed its stalwart Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate’s opposition leader, apparently in violation of what had earlier been agreed upon in a PDM meeting.

Both the Awami National Party (ANP) and the PPP parted ways with the alliance last month.

He also lashed out at the PTI-led government saying that the incumbent rulers came into power through “fraud and backdoor”.

The JUI-F chief said the ruling party has destroyed the country’s economy and a “mountain of inflation” has made the lives of masses miserable.



tribune.com.pk

Fazl ready to work with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system | The Express Tribune

PML-N and PPP have been asked to make up for the loss caused by their differences, says PDM chief
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
send him to jail, he is corrupt to the bone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom