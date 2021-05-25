Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system

I think at this point Mawlana Fazl ur Rahman is probably doing more harm to his cause than good. It's probably better for him to just retire from politics. When scholars involve themselves in dirty political games, it has a negative effect on the deen.



This stupid system of political parties trying to sabotage each other when they're in opposition needs to go aswell. Imagine trying to run a country when a large chunk of the politicians are just trying to sabotage you via movements and protests. Imran Khan used to do the same when he was in opposition. The system is just stupid.