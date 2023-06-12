Fazl questions govt’s ‘inaction’ against Imran | The Express Tribune If action can be taken against three-time PM of this country, then why not against PTI chief, asks PDM head

The head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Monday criticised the unity government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not taking action against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan."Why there is no action being taken against the PTI chairman and his party regarding mega scandals? We are questioning the government. If action can be taken against a person who had been prime minister of the country three times, then why not against the PTI chairman," he questioned while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.Fazl said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had mercilessly crushed the national economy.He stated that the country is currently facing an economic crisis. He said that a balanced budget has been presented despite the difficulties and JUI-F will continue its efforts to provide relief to the people."The incidents of attacks on May 9 were strongly condemned. Such inflammatory incidents should be avoided, and strong actions should be taken against those involved. Our national politics has a long history of affiliations. We have closely witnessed the ups and downs in politics. The establishment of Pakistan had the fundamental objective of implementing Islam and a just system," he added.The head of the JUI-F stated further, "Our identity has been compromised, and Pakistan has been introduced as a secular country. We will continue our struggle for the Islamic identity of the country. We will make the revival of Pakistan's Islamic identity part of our election campaign. Reviving the national economy is a challenge. Our foreign policy should focus on policies that benefit Pakistan."Fazl said that the PTI government wasted $70 billion in investment from China."The Pak-China friendship transformed into an economic partnership due to CPEC, which was frozen under an international conspiracy. We welcome Chinese investment in various sectors," he added.The JUI-F chief stated that the occupation of Kashmir was a result of the alliance between the PTI chairman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The nation is still paying the price for this controversial decision."He said that all four provinces have been given the directives to prepare for the general elections.