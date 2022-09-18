Fazl dares Imran to march on Islamabad Says Khan will never return to power; JUI-F chief joins hands with ANP's Aimal Wali

Speaking in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling alliance had crushed the(strife) for good and Imran Khan will never return to power.Imran Khan has been threatening to march on Islamabad for days, saying that he will give a call for the march this month.Let Imran Khan give a call for Islamabad, Hakeem Sanaullah is sitting there, said Fazlur Rehman referring to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.Fazlur Rehman said that the decision on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) will be made by the prime minister, not Imran Khan.Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman, who heads Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F), met with the provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan.The two leaders decided to join hands against the PTI in the by-elections.They agreed that the PDM and ANP will run a joint electioneering campaign and the political gatherings will be addressed by PDM leaders.