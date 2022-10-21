What's new

Fazl congratulates nation on closure of Imran Khan’s political chapter

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman Friday congratulated the nation on the closure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s political chapter as he had been disqualified on the charges of misdeclaration in the Toshakhana case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons after the ECP’s verdict against the PTI chief, he observed Imran Khan was an unnecessary element of the country’s politics and he was installed in the politics by the external forces.

He said Imran Khan was not a reliable person as he kept on changing his statements time and again.

“Imran Khan calls other people thieves but he himself has looted money from all over the world including America, Israel, and India. Today, his theft has been captured and Pakistan will get rid of such elements in the future,” he added.

Fazal categorically warned the elements backing Imran Khan in a bid to create anarchy in the country to be dealt with an iron hand.

He proposed that the PTI workers should not create hurdles for the people adding that the JUI-F had carried out many a millions march, but did not disturb the social and commercial life of the people.

He said the reaction, shown on the disqualification of Imran Khan by his unruly party workers, was against the social and political norms.

Fazal made it clear that Imran Khan was constitutionally ousted from the position of prime minister through ‘no trust motion’ and today, he was disqualified due to misdeclaration in the Toshakhana case.
عمران خان کی نااہلی، مختلف مقامات پر جشن، مٹھائیاں تقسیم​

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کے چیئرمین عمران خان کی نااہلی پر مسلم لیگ ن اور پی ڈی ایم کے کارکنان نے جشن منایا جبکہ مختلف شہروں میں کارکنان کی جانب سے مٹھائیاں تقسیم کی گئیں۔

چارسدہ میں عوامی نیشنل پارٹی (اے این پی) کارکنوں نے عمران خان کی نااہلی پر جشن منایا۔

اے این پی کے کارکنوں نے تالیاں بجائیں اور رقص کرکے خوشی کا اظہار کیا۔

حافظ آباد میں مسلم لیگ ن کے کارکنوں نے جشن منایا۔

لاہور، ملتان اور مردان میں بھی عمران خان کی نااہلی کے فیصلے پر مٹھائی تقسیم کی گئی۔
Loru Lalit ho tum aur tumharay abba fauji!
 
Harami Mullahs, corrupt judges, corrupt politicians, and corrupt Generals is all that Pakistan is left with.
 
Somebody tell these jokers that Khan is disqualified for this National Assembly time period. He would be contesting next General elections. Still, this would get challenged in court and as SC decision few years ago barred Election Commission from declaring any member illegitimate this case will end, and Khan will be restored.
 
IK should be banned for life.

Yes. Can't celebrate until IK has been banned for life else there is always a risk that he will make a comeback to destroy Pakistan again.
 

