What's new

Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,492
14
30,578
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
474440_6008349_updates.jpg

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday sought postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid a "deteriorated law and order situation" in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the PDM president said, “Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for elections.”

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet.

In light of the Supreme Court's split ruling earlier this week, President Arif Alvi announced the date for Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But the KP governor is yet to "open" the letter that the ECP has sent to his office.

Maulana Fazl also held Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government responsible for the prevailing economic crisis and ruining the country’s economy. “Today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing our budget and controlling the prices,” he added.

The president of the ruling PDM alliance said that Rs80 billion are being demanded by relevant authorities for ballet papers at a time when the state is unable to provide bread to the poor.

Talking about the rising terrorism in the country, the JUI-F leader asked if the police and other institutions could provide security during the election process.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence had excused itself from providing security for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assembly elections and the by-elections of 93 National Assembly constituencies.
www.geo.tv

Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns

“Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for polls,” says PDM chief
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,175
-6
14,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
474440_6008349_updates.jpg

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday sought postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid a "deteriorated law and order situation" in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the PDM president said, “Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for elections.”

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet.

In light of the Supreme Court's split ruling earlier this week, President Arif Alvi announced the date for Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But the KP governor is yet to "open" the letter that the ECP has sent to his office.

Maulana Fazl also held Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government responsible for the prevailing economic crisis and ruining the country’s economy. “Today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing our budget and controlling the prices,” he added.

The president of the ruling PDM alliance said that Rs80 billion are being demanded by relevant authorities for ballet papers at a time when the state is unable to provide bread to the poor.

Talking about the rising terrorism in the country, the JUI-F leader asked if the police and other institutions could provide security during the election process.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence had excused itself from providing security for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assembly elections and the by-elections of 93 National Assembly constituencies.
www.geo.tv

Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns

“Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for polls,” says PDM chief
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
until this fazlu moron not get killed by someone elections cant be cancelled
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,079
68
39,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Religious Shosha

-- Will play a religion card, and excuses to demand delay
-- Expect some self-created "disturbances" by this Lunatic Man and his followers


  • His sphere of influence is Religion based ethnic violence.
  • There may be violent incident at Mosque on Western Province
  • Or some issue related to Minorities.
  • Extremely Dirty man
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Democracy was the casualty when any country postponed elections, says President Alvi
Replies
1
Views
186
AZ1
AZ1
ghazi52
LHC directs ECP to hold elections in KP, Punjab within 90 days
Replies
2
Views
268
IceCold
IceCold
HAIDER
Elections in Punjab on April 30, announces President Alvi
Replies
0
Views
66
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Governor doesn’t see KP elections in 90 days
Replies
4
Views
151
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Consultations on Punjab, KP polls not possible at this time, ECP tells President Alvi
2
Replies
16
Views
482
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom