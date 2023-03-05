Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns “Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for polls,” says PDM chief

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday sought postponement of the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid a "deteriorated law and order situation" in the country.Addressing a press conference, the PDM president said, “Law and order situation in the country is not suitable for elections.”The general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30, while the date for the polls in KP is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet.In light of the Supreme Court's split ruling earlier this week, President Arif Alvi announced the date for Punjab polls after consulting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But the KP governor is yet to "open" the letter that the ECP has sent to his office.Maulana Fazl also held Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government responsible for the prevailing economic crisis and ruining the country’s economy. “Today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing our budget and controlling the prices,” he added.The president of the ruling PDM alliance said that Rs80 billion are being demanded by relevant authorities for ballet papers at a time when the state is unable to provide bread to the poor.Talking about the rising terrorism in the country, the JUI-F leader asked if the police and other institutions could provide security during the election process.Last month, the Ministry of Defence had excused itself from providing security for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Assembly elections and the by-elections of 93 National Assembly constituencies.