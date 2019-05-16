Fayez Al-Sarraj announces his resignation and handover of power at the end of October

The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, announced a short while ago his desire to resign and hand over his responsibilities to the executive authority that will emerge from the dialogue committee, by the end of October.In a televised speech, Al-Sarraj said: "On this occasion, I announce to everyone my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority, no later than the end of next October."He stated that the government "was not operating in a normal environment, as it was exposed to internal and external conspiracies ... We faced these difficulties from the first day."Al-Sarraj welcomed what was "announced up to now in the Libyan consultations sponsored by the United Nations," adding, "We urge everyone to accomplish more."This announcement comes after weeks of huge demonstrations in Tripoli and a number of cities in western Libya, in protest against the performance of the Sarraj government.The protests were calling for the departure of Al-Sarraj, after the boiling point among the Libyan population, especially the youth, rose due to deteriorating living conditions and the spread of corruption.