Fawad Chaudhry Press conference outlining ministry future planning.

Path-Finder
Feb 7, 2013
- Electric Buses will be imported and then manufacturing will be setup in Pakistan an investment of 50 million dollars its initial investment.
- Islamabad will be the first city to have 2 and 3 wheel electric vehicle policy.
- Lithium Ion battery will manufactured in Pakistan along with the new electric vehicle policy. The batteries will make each household independent electric grid.
- Precision agriculture using technology farms, using hydroponics and open field.
- Using technology exotic fruits/veg and spices will be grown as an experimental step before large scale implementation.
- Industrial Hemp will be grown for domestic and export. Hemp will be used for medicines and clothing to replace cotton.