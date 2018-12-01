What's new

Fawad Chaudhry Press conference outlining ministry future planning.

Path-Finder

  • Electric Buses will be imported and then manufacturing will be setup in Pakistan an investment of 50 million dollars its initial investment.
  • Islamabad will be the first city to have 2 and 3 wheel electric vehicle policy.
  • Lithium Ion battery will manufactured in Pakistan along with the new electric vehicle policy. The batteries will make each household independent electric grid.
  • Precision agriculture using technology farms, using hydroponics and open field.
  • Using technology exotic fruits/veg and spices will be grown as an experimental step before large scale implementation.
  • Industrial Hemp will be grown for domestic and export. Hemp will be used for medicines and clothing to replace cotton.
 
