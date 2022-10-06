What's new

Fawad Chaudhry lands in hot waters over racist comment against Pathans

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry landed in hot waters after he passed a racist remark against Pathans during an interview with a private television channel.

On Wednesday night, Fawad was asked by a host of a private news channel programme about former FIA director general Bashir Memon’s claim that he was locked in a bathroom on Imran Khan’s order when he was the prime minister.

When the host pressed the former information minister on Memon’s statement that Khan had abused.

Fawad responded jokingly and said: “He also took a big risk by agreeing to go to the washroom with a Pathan.”

PTI MPA asks Fawad to seek 'Haqiqi Azadi' for his thinking​

Reacting to Fawad's remarks, PTI MPA Dr Hisham Inam Ullah Khan said that he thinks that the former federal minister disrespected the Pathans with the comments he made in jest.

“How did he become part of the PTI if he holds such a thinking,” asked Dr Hisham, adding that the party’s founder is also a Pathan.

“Pathans are behind the success of this movement,” said the PTI MPA from Lakki Marwat. Pathans, Punjabis, Sindhis, and Baloch worked together to build Pakistan, he added.

“Fawad Chaudhry should apologise to the Pathan nation,” he said, adding that the former information minister should seek "Haqiqi Azadi" for this kind of thinking.
woow Noon league is very active today..... seems Mariam very active in England... overtime payment will be soon.
 

