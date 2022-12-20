What's new

Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the government house in Ministers' Colony, Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the government house in Ministers' Colony


It has been revealed that Tehreek-e-Insaf's central leader Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the official house of Ministers' Colony. He owns a personal house in Islamabad, which is House No. 13-A in sector F-7/3, according to the assembly rules, the MNA who has his own house in Islamabad can not allotted a government lodge.
Fawad Ch. is not vacating the house despite several notices.
jang.com.pk

فواد چوہدری منسٹر کالونی میں سرکاری گھر پر تاحال قابض

اسلام آباد تحریک انصاف کے مرکزی رہنما فواد...
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 

