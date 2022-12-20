Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the government house in Ministers' Colony, Islamabad

muhammadhafeezmalik
Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the government house in Ministers' Colony
It has been revealed that Tehreek-e-Insaf's central leader Fawad Chaudhry is still occupying the official house of Ministers' Colony. He owns a personal house in Islamabad, which is House No. 13-A in sector F-7/3, according to the assembly rules, the MNA who has his own house in Islamabad can not allotted a government lodge.
Fawad Ch. is not vacating the house despite several notices.
