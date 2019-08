Fawad Chaudhry announces to introduce electronic motorcycles, rickshaws across countryAugust 31, 2019The government is planning to introduce electronic motorcycles and rickshaws across the country.This was stated by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain during his visit to Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies in Islamabad today.Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan is among those countries which are using highest number of motorcycles.He said Electronic motorcycles and rickshaws are the future of the country’s transportation system and soon these will be converted to electronic technology.The Minister said the addition of electronic technology in the country would help decrease carbon from the environment.