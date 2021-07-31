Fawad Ch slams Indian govt for failing to curb spread of Delta variant
https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk
5:37 PM | July 31, 2021
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has criticized Indian government for failing to curb the spread of Delta Variant of Covid-19.
The minister has stated on Saturday that the world was close to victory in its war against the pandemic but irresponsible handling of Modi government has again pushed the world into a deep trouble.
It is a failure of Modi's extremist government that caused the spread of Delta variant, making the world stand at the mercy of the virus, once again.
