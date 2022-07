muhammadhafeezmalik said:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544643857601937408

Fawad Ch ki sifayan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544967567223160832 Heroin was provided by Imran Khan & Party:Rana SanaFawad Ch ki sifayan Click to expand...

This lota will be the first one to become a witness against IK. Nevertheless, the perpetrators of this false case will be brought before the law and punished severely.