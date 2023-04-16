What's new

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
93,885
99
151,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

BR Web Desk
April 16, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the caretaker governments in the provinces lapse.

“The constitution is silent on who will be in charge of the province after the caretaker government’s tenure ends,” Fawad said in a letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi. He requested the president to refer the matter to the top court.

"The Supreme Court should appoint administrators with the sole aim of organising elections," he said, adding that the administrators could be serving or retired judges of the Supreme Court.

The caretaker government in Punjab will complete 90 days of being in power on April 22. Assemblies in Punjab and KP were dissolved in January, but elections have so far not been held.

While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Fawad criticised Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and called for an investigation into the role of the establishment of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s long march in 2019.

“Fazal ur Rehman has named people and made serious allegations. A formal commission should be made for the inquiry of the matter,” Fawad said in a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had revealed in a press conference on Saturday that General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt General Faiz Hameed had assured them that Imran Khan’s government would end and new elections would be called if the march ended.

Fawad added that there had been rumours of contacts between the establishment and Maulana’s party at the time, but things have now come out into the open.

He also reacted to Maulana’s statement about not accepting Imran Khan’s legitimacy as a leader.

“You are not a national level leader,” Fawad said, adding that some people from KP might be ‘fooled’ into following Maulana but he has no support across the country.

The march had taken place in October 2019 when Maulana marched to Islamabad all the way from Karachi demanding an end to PTI’s government.

Resolutions do not change the constitution

Fawad Chaudhry also spoke against the recent statement by Dr Mussadik Malik criticising the role of the judiciary in limiting the parliament’s power to ‘amend the constitution’.

Fawad said that the minister needs to be told that passing resolutions is not the same thing as amending the constitution.

“Resolutions have no legal value, you are only increasing the pile of rubbish,” Fawad said.

He also said that a convention of senior lawyers in Lahore on Saturday had reiterated that the Supreme Court’s orders are binding.


www.brecorder.com

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to appoint administrators in...
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Fazl rejects SC verdict on Punjab, KP elections issue
Replies
13
Views
359
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns
Replies
14
Views
379
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
Constitution to stand suspended, if polls not held in 90 days: Fawad
Replies
0
Views
231
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Some judges want to provide relief to Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl
2
Replies
16
Views
493
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Alvi asks PM to ensure implementation of top court’s order on Punjab, KP polls to ‘avoid further complications’
Replies
0
Views
187
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom