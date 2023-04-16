Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to appoint administrators in...

April 16, 2023"The constitution is silent on who will be in charge of the province after the caretaker government's tenure ends," Fawad said in a letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi. He requested the president to refer the matter to the top court."The Supreme Court should appoint administrators with the sole aim of organising elections," he said, adding that the administrators could be serving or retired judges of the Supreme Court.The caretaker government in Punjab will complete 90 days of being in power on April 22. Assemblies in Punjab and KP were dissolved in January, but elections have so far not been held.While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Fawad criticised Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and called for an investigation into the role of the establishment of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's long march in 2019."Fazal ur Rehman has named people and made serious allegations. A formal commission should be made for the inquiry of the matter," Fawad said in a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had revealed in a press conference on Saturday that General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt General Faiz Hameed had assured them that Imran Khan's government would end and new elections would be called if the march ended.Fawad added that there had been rumours of contacts between the establishment and Maulana's party at the time, but things have now come out into the open.He also reacted to Maulana's statement about not accepting Imran Khan's legitimacy as a leader."You are not a national level leader," Fawad said, adding that some people from KP might be 'fooled' into following Maulana but he has no support across the country.The march had taken place in October 2019 when Maulana marched to Islamabad all the way from Karachi demanding an end to PTI's government.Fawad Chaudhry also spoke against the recent statement by Dr Mussadik Malik criticising the role of the judiciary in limiting the parliament's power to 'amend the constitution'.Fawad said that the minister needs to be told that passing resolutions is not the same thing as amending the constitution."Resolutions have no legal value, you are only increasing the pile of rubbish," Fawad said.He also said that a convention of senior lawyers in Lahore on Saturday had reiterated that the Supreme Court's orders are binding.