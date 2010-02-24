What's new

Favourite English TV shows

Your Favorite Shows from the following

Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,290
20
24,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
i remember there was another similar thread couple of months ago

anyway i repeat my favourite tv shows again

1) Jadoo High
2) Ainak Wala Jinn
3) Ambar Maria
4) ssshhhh Koi Hai
5) Shaktimaan
6) Hatim
7) Sonpari
8) Alpha Bravo Charlie
 
Frankenstein

Frankenstein

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 14, 2010
2,985
0
1,414
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Mr X said:
i remember there was another similar thread couple of months ago

anyway i repeat my favourite tv shows again

1) Jadoo High
2) Ainak Wala Jinn
3) Ambar Maria
4) ssshhhh Koi Hai
5) Shaktimaan
6) Hatim
7) Sonpari
8) Alpha Bravo Charlie


Ainak Wala jin and Alpha Bravo Charlie, are no doubt the best :pakistan:
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,845
66
37,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
UFC COMBAT TILL DEATH, ok not death but 3 rounds and you can't hit on back of head or with knee to head when opponent is down but you can do a arm bar to break an arm , and you hear the crunching sound when that happens.
 

