Favourite English TV shows

Frankenstein
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 14, 2010
- 2,985
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hey guys, lets discuss our favorite tv shows
Yup, but sometimes its kinda *Yukh*, cuz that guy is eating slugs and other stuffMan vs Wild Discovery channel.... man thats a great show of survival...
Yup, but sometimes its kinda *Yukh*, cuz that guy is eating slugs and other stuff
i remember there was another similar thread couple of months ago
anyway i repeat my favourite tv shows again
1) Jadoo High
2) Ainak Wala Jinn
3) Ambar Maria
4) ssshhhh Koi Hai
5) Shaktimaan
6) Hatim
7) Sonpari
8) Alpha Bravo Charlie