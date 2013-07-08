Fauzia Kasuri rejoins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fauzia Kasuri retracted her decision of contesting NA-48 by-elections independently and rejoined the party on Monday.



Her decision came shortly after her meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



She said she will rejoin the party as Adviser to PTI Chairman on Foreign Affairs and Gender Affairs.



Earlier, she had decided to contest by-elections from NA-48 as an independent candidate when it was reported that Imran had failed to address her concerns.



PTI spokesperson Shireen Mazari had also confirmed in a statement that Kasuri was no longer a member of PTI.



Kasuri had claimed that the party has a biased criteria of awarding tickets on reserved seats for women.