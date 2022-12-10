MultaniGuy
Feb 6, 2017
Faults of American society:
1) Alcoholism
2) LGBT
3) Feminism
4) African Americans used to be whipped by the white man
5) School Shootings
6) Bill Clinton had his dick sucked by Monica Lewinsky
7) Going on imperial wars like the Iraq war, where their entire country was destroyed
Americans should be the last to teach anyone ethics especially from those people from the Middle East and Asia
@Areesh
@beijingwalker
Calling Hillary Clinton a bitch, that she is a bitch.
And there is a big rush in Middle East and in Asia to reject American culture.
And people started laughing well not culturally American.
I am culturally Pakistani.
