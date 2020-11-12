Fault lines: PML-N suffers setback as Rawalpindi leader turns ‘rogue’
Web Desk On Nov 12, 2020
RAWALPINDI: New divides emerge within Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) rank and file as prime opposition party served a show-cause notice on Thursday to a significant party leader for violating code of conduct, ARY News reported.
Former mayor and PML-N president of Rawalpindi chapter, Naseem Ahmed has reportedly served a show-cause notice to Shakeel Awan for failing to attend workers convention.
The show-cause notice, whose copy has been acquired by ARY News, also underlines Awan’s misbehaviour with the party leadership.
It says the conduct of party member Shakeel Awan is unruly.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.
Former chief of PML-N Balochistan chapter Abdul Qadir Baloch claimed on Friday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited him to join their ranks.
