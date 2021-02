Fault lines in deep-tech ecosystem Heavy Industries Taxila, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Ordnance Factory...

Published February 1, 2021The high-tech startup industry in Pakistan is facing many challenges. Some of these challenges are because of government policies.A case in point: we run a company, Aero Engine Craft Ltd, which is Pakistan’s first aerospace R&D startup that is developing environmentally safe contrail-free aircraft engines for the global aviation industry.A deep-tech startup like ours needs infrastructure and it has to be grounded at a location. Unlike IT startups, they cannot relocate to the Silicon Valley in the acceleration phase. They need technical support from the tech ecosystem around them for innovative development.In Pakistan, such clusters with huge capital-intensive, high-tech infrastructure reside within the government’s domain.In addition, deep-tech startups lack the funding and facility to import technology. As a result, they have to develop all technology in-house, which is an expense on their time and money. Secondly such startups cannot make heavy investments into infrastructure, such as precision machinery and equipment, as it is capital-intensive with spatial and temporal constraints. Unfortunately, there is no cluster of high-tech industry in the private sector that can support its elements.For all the above reasons, venture capitalists and private investors lack confidence to invest in tech-intense startups.Firstly, they want quick returns. Secondly, they know that no technical support exists to build up the technologies to scale and mass produce. In other countries, startups trying to make supersonic commercial planes have raised around $100 million from venture capitalists.Thirdly, government research grants in Pakistan mostly support core research, which will be applied in the next century. The focus is on seed research. It has its own importance, but is limited to an academic environment. Therefore, it is not the suitable breeding ground for high-speed commercial growth. You can plant a seed of invention in a research environment and grow a sapling, but you cannot grow a forest. It requires full-time dedication and commitment — and a lot of speed.The open-source research produced by Pakistani academics and scientists in this realm is used by other countries to make commercial products — for example, drugs, batteries, solar cells etc. — as well as financial profits. Whereas in Pakistan, we glorify ourselves by publishing research in high-impact factor journals only and that is where it ends.This is due to a lack of funding and vision for product-based tech startups in our entrepreneurial landscape.Some government organisations want to support IT-based platforms only whereas technology is a wrap-up in this day and age. You cannot determine where one tech domain ends and the other begins — so it is a rather unfair argument. There is no priority set to fund applied impactful research that can be commercialised. Unless we cash in on our institutional research by funding technology startups as a priority, our entrepreneurial landscape is bound to stay barren.Institutional research is only one-third of the work on the road to commercialisation — and that too on a logarithmic trajectory.The bold above has become such a common theme/opinion of so many in Pakistan working in this field that I really do wonder how can our babus be so deaf/dheeth? They are actively stunting the growth of Pakistan's defence industries that have so much potential. I don't know what else to do besides "creating awareness" lol. @M.AsfandYar Article by Sir Omer's sister and father.On a related note, here's a personal anecdote:When I graduated in Pakistan I could very easily spot talented engineers in my batch and batches before and after mine. These were maybe 5-10% of the entire class. A lot of this "cream" went into our SPD systems. I was recently thinking about this and almost a decade later here's what I see now: EVERY ONE of those people has either left, or actively working towards leaving because their talent/desire to do something is seen as a threat to the fat cats on top. They have been hounded by inquiries and blocking of promotions. The only people I have seen stay are those that were mediocre at best and for lack of a better word "spineless". If you think Maryam Nawaz is anti-fauj, you should talk to one of these SPD officers hounded by fauji uncles. And the sad part is that these people are often army brats and were the most pro-fauj people ever. Just breaks my heart that we take our best, break them, and push them out. I have not met a SINGLE of my SPD colleagues who said that I should come back to Pakistan, they tell me stay the hell away. This just breaks my heart in so many ways because of who I am as a person and what I've grown up dreaming about and working towards. Rant over.