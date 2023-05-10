What's new

Faujeets Are Now Defending Drone Terrorist Attacks

When push comes to shove a faujeet always shows his true colours. This clown literally uses American sources to defend AMERICAN drone strikes against Pakistani civilians and claims it was necessary.

LOL WOW!

Protestors Should Raid Avenfield House

Seriously there's over 300 protestors outside. Just raid the entrance and find where those کتے are hiding inside. What to do after is at your own discretion. If it was me they'd all be hung out on the balcony but that's just me. After that you find out where that son of a w***e Junaid lives...
defence.pk

Screenshot_20230510_075910.jpg


The link
Screenshot_20230510_075856.jpg


Yes let's ask a dollar eating Pakistan general how great that drone warfare is coming along.

Wow just wow!
 
Imran Khan supporters and Establishment supporters are the same martial race brothers. They should settle their differences over chai and pakodas.

Don't let this thing turn into a civil war and let Gangus take advantage of the situation. Ok bro?
 
iamnobody said:
Imran Khan supporters and Establishment supporters are the same martial race brothers. They should settle their differences over chai and pakodas.

Don't let this thing turn into a civil war and let Gangus take advantage of the situation. Ok bro?
Click to expand...
Don't worry, its civilian who hold the arm of armed forces and we Pakistani won't let them fall, but within the ambit of constitution. Nobody is and will backstab the military. This is issue with few top brass boys, who are not competent.
 
Visualizing Drone Attacks in Pakistan

drones.pitchinteractive.com

Out of Sight, Out of Mind

Out of Sight, Out of Mind. A visualization of all documented drone strikes in Pakistan since 2004.
drones.pitchinteractive.com

Screenshot_20230510_080703.jpg


US Claims of ‘No Civilian Deaths’ in Pakistan Drone Strikes are Untrue

Global Policy Forum is a policy watchdog that follows the work of the United Nations. We promote accountability and citizen participation in decisions on peace and security, social justice and international law.
archive.globalpolicy.org archive.globalpolicy.org
 
Last edited:
iamnobody said:
Imran Khan supporters and Establishment supporters are the same martial race brothers. They should settle their differences over chai and pakodas.

Don't let this thing turn into a civil war and let Gangus take advantage of the situation. Ok bro?
Click to expand...

Stfu and go worry about Khalistan instead skunt. We'll handle our own problems.
 

