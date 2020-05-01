Fauci suggests India follow China model in controlling virus

To be fair, they don't have the tech, the economy and the means to follow China's model, they could not be locked down since most of these will starve to death for that.



And only few of them can access to HiRes TV, internet/computer etc, let along the supporting system, they cannot even provide electricity regularly in most part of the country.



The average housing for Chinese is about 36 square meter per person, for Indians its less than 10.





And India has very chaotic and disfunction government with little local organization.



So lock down in China means:



You open your phone, place orders of food and electrioncs as usual, the volunteers and government officials deliver the goods at your door, you just watching TV, drinking cool beer and play computer and phone games, and don't need to worry about go to work, you can sleep as long as you want, to many, it is just like a long holiday, the only downside is you cannot go out to a bar or restaurant (but you can still order food from restaurant to deliver to your home), and travel, but to many people who just hate travelling, its a bless in disguise.



At the height of lock-down in Wuhan, during a visit of PM of China, there are some people from the locked-down houses shout to PM Li Keqiang, complaining that the local government officials are lying because they could not delivering fresh food to the houses, and the west media has a field day over that, that's the best dirt the west media can dig about China during lock-down.



For India, well, you can imagine, even in regular time it is a hellhole...