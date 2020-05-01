What's new

Fauci suggests India follow China model in controlling virus

H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
10,852
-23
16,793
Country
China
Location
Singapore
amp.scmp.com

India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci

Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
amp.scmp.com amp.scmp.com

India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday. India has become the pandemic’s epicentre, reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday, with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies. Fauci said building makeshift hospitals, like those used in Wuhan last year when the central Chinese city became the first epicentre of the pandemic, could be an emergency stopgap measure.
 
52051

52051

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
2,022
-8
6,524
Country
China
Location
China
To be fair, they don't have the tech, the economy and the means to follow China's model, they could not be locked down since most of these will starve to death for that.

And only few of them can access to HiRes TV, internet/computer etc, let along the supporting system, they cannot even provide electricity regularly in most part of the country.

The average housing for Chinese is about 36 square meter per person, for Indians its less than 10.


And India has very chaotic and disfunction government with little local organization.

So lock down in China means:

You open your phone, place orders of food and electrioncs as usual, the volunteers and government officials deliver the goods at your door, you just watching TV, drinking cool beer and play computer and phone games, and don't need to worry about go to work, you can sleep as long as you want, to many, it is just like a long holiday, the only downside is you cannot go out to a bar or restaurant (but you can still order food from restaurant to deliver to your home), and travel, but to many people who just hate travelling, its a bless in disguise.

At the height of lock-down in Wuhan, during a visit of PM of China, there are some people from the locked-down houses shout to PM Li Keqiang, complaining that the local government officials are lying because they could not delivering fresh food to the houses, and the west media has a field day over that, that's the best dirt the west media can dig about China during lock-down.

For India, well, you can imagine, even in regular time it is a hellhole...
 
Last edited:
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
10,852
-23
16,793
Country
China
Location
Singapore
52051 said:
To be fair, they don't have the tech, the economy and the means to follow China's model, they could not be locked down since most of these will starve to death for that.

And only few of them can access to HiRes TV, internet/computer etc, let along the supporting system, they cannot even provide electricity regularly in most part of the country.

The average housing for Chinese is about 36 square meter per person, for Indians its less than 10.


And India has very chaotic and disfunction government with little local organization.

So lock down in China means:

You open your phone, place orders of food and electrioncs as usual, the volunteers and government officials deliver the goods at your door, you just watching TV, drinking cool beer and play computer and phone games, and don't need to worry about go to work, you can sleep as long as you want, to many, it is just like a long holiday, the only downside is you cannot go out to a bar or restaurant (but you can still order food from restaurant to deliver to your home), and travel, but to many people who just hate travelling, its a bless in disguise.

For India, well, you can imagine...
Click to expand...
Exactly, they can't afford another lock down, for China, even people locking down in villages had direct access to government help, the government ensures each village is sufficiently supplied. My fiend actually preferred to quarantine in the village, he said you could do farming in the villages, people couild still come out of their houses but the difference is they can't leave their village and outsiders can't come in.
52051 said:
To be fair, they don't have the tech, the economy and the means to follow China's model, they could not be locked down since most of these will starve to death for that.

And only few of them can access to HiRes TV, internet/computer etc, let along the supporting system, they cannot even provide electricity regularly in most part of the country.

The average housing for Chinese is about 36 square meter per person, for Indians its less than 10.


And India has very chaotic and disfunction government with little local organization.

So lock down in China means:

You open your phone, place orders of food and electrioncs as usual, the volunteers and government officials deliver the goods at your door, you just watching TV, drinking cool beer and play computer and phone games, and don't need to worry about go to work, you can sleep as long as you want, to many, it is just like a long holiday, the only downside is you cannot go out to a bar or restaurant (but you can still order food from restaurant to deliver to your home), and travel, but to many people who just hate travelling, its a bless in disguise.

For India, well, you can imagine...
Click to expand...
Exactly, they can't afford another lock down, for China, even people locking down in villages had direct access to government help, the government ensures each village is sufficiently supplied. My fiend actually preferred to quarantine in the village, he said you could do farming in the villages, people couild still come out of their houses but the difference is they can't leave their village and outsiders can't come in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
595
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom