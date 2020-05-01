Fauci suggests India follow China model in controlling virus

Han Patriot
ELITE MEMBER
- Mar 23, 2011
- 10,852
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
India can learn from China’s Covid-19 experience, says Fauci
Fauci tells Indian newspaper that building temporary hospitals and lockdowns helped China stop the disease spreading.
amp.scmp.com
India could learn from China’s disease control playbook in fighting its Covid-19 surge, according to US presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci. Fauci offered advice on how to tackle the “very difficult and desperate situation”, during an interview with The Indian Express published on Saturday. India has become the pandemic’s epicentre, reaching a record high of 400,000 new daily cases on Saturday, with health care systems overwhelmed and patients struggling for access to care and supplies. Fauci said building makeshift hospitals, like those used in Wuhan last year when the central Chinese city became the first epicentre of the pandemic, could be an emergency stopgap measure.