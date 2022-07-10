What's new

Fatimah jinnah address in peshawar 1962

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,333
-7
10,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
9th of July was the death anniversary of our mother of the nation fatimah jinnah. She was the last one from the pioneers in the making of Pakistan. This address belongs to the era when it was just the beginning of the military occupation of the country in all spheres. The era of General ayub khan the first neutral ever imposed on us , one who set a tradition of military ruling in Pakistan and the one who destroyed the original constitution of Pakistan and steered Pakistan in a very different direction than that of MA Jinnah. He didn't even spare the blood sister of the father of the nation in her last final years.

Just love her voice and her pure beautiful urdu. These days very few people are left in Pakistan who can speak urdu that good.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Ambedkar and Jinnah: Same path, different goals
2
Replies
28
Views
588
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
D
The Historic Meeting of Ambedkar, Jinnah and Periyar
Replies
1
Views
225
jamahir
jamahir
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Mohammad Ali Jinnah's (Qaid-e-Azam) forgotten Story
Replies
5
Views
255
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Zarvan
ASFAT Selects SSI For Pakistan’s Jinnah Class Frigate
Replies
1
Views
825
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Winchester
Why Imran Khan's removal can lay the foundation for the fragmentation of Pakistan.
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
358
Views
9K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom