Fatimah jinnah address in peshawar 1962

9th of July was the death anniversary of our mother of the nation fatimah jinnah. She was the last one from the pioneers in the making of Pakistan. This address belongs to the era when it was just the beginning of the military occupation of the country in all spheres. The era of General ayub khan the first neutral ever imposed on us , one who set a tradition of military ruling in Pakistan and the one who destroyed the original constitution of Pakistan and steered Pakistan in a very different direction than that of MA Jinnah. He didn't even spare the blood sister of the father of the nation in her last final years.Just love her voice and her pure beautiful urdu. These days very few people are left in Pakistan who can speak urdu that good.