Fatima Bhutto Q&A: “I miss Damascus more than any place on Earth”

What’s your earliest memory?

Who are your heroes?

What book last changed your thinking?

Which political figure do you look up to?

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

What TV show could you not live without?

Who would paint your portrait?

What’s your theme tune?

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

What’s currently bugging you?

What single thing would make your life better?

When were you happiest?

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

Are we all doomed?

18 March 2020The writer on Syria,and memories of her father.By New Statesman kristian hammerstad for New StatesmanBeing with my father, Murtaza, in a hotel or an airport. Somewhere busy, loud and alien to me, holding on to him and wondering when we were going to get home.My father. He raised me as a single parent and was kind, funny and brave. We lived through a period of intense political turbulence and danger but he gave me my love for the world. He was hopeful and idealistic and believed deeply in justice and service. He was killed when I was 14 years old but his love sustains me still.by Samantha Harvey. It’s a beautiful, jagged little book about insomnia and so many unknowable things: life and death, Buddhism, and how language alters our thinking. But I was most struck by its form and structure.Aitzaz Hasan Bangash, who was 15 years old when he stopped a suicide bomber approaching his school in northern Pakistan by embracing him with his own body. He gave his life to save 2,000 students and is the epitome of courage.Pop culture.In Karachi in the early 1970s, because it was a time when Pakistan was full of possibility and hope and seemed like it might become the country it was destined to be.It’s the best TV show ever made, full of pathos and blade-sharp observations about the struggle of modern life, family and power.Anyone, but I’d like it to look like a still from a Wong Kar-wai movie.Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”.Everything is connected. Hearing that when I was going through an anxious period of life allowed me to think outside of myself, to let go. I had lived as though I was constantly in combat. Then I stopped fighting and spent more time observing.The glow of my computer screen, which is too bright and keeps attracting a relentless, vicious mosquito to my face.I know, but you’ll never understand.Living in Damascus, Syria, as a child. Pakistan was under the brutal, CIA-backed dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq and my father was in exile. I miss Damascus more than any place on Earth.I recently saw my favourite professor, who reminded me that while I was at university I wanted a profession connected to looking after dogs. Dog sitter? Dog shelter owner? I’m not sure.Probably. So we may as well live hungrily, fully and spectacularly now.