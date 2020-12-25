Father of the Nation A politician named Jinnah.

truthfollower
A politician named Jinnah.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a human like the rest of us who went through different stages of like and kept evolving as a person. Most importantly he was a politician who, like others, faced different people and problems he had to deal with and had to find a solution by making difficult choices.
Actual Date of birth 20 October 1875 Jhrik
Official 25 December 1876 Karachi
Young Jinnah heroes were William Gladstone, Edmund Burke and John Locke.
He used to see political debated in House of commons, which made him interested in politics.
On other hand Jinnah also liked Shakespeare and used to watch stage dramas. Once he applied for acting and he was chosen.
Jinnah identified himself as an Indian nationalist. He claimed he was an Indian first and Muslim later.
In India he was Inspired and trained by two Indian nationalists Gokhale and Dadabhoy.
When Muslim League was created in 1906, Jinnah called it British conspiracy to divide Indians through communalism.
Three purposes of creating Muslim League.
Jinnah supported interfaith marriages bill.
Jinnah banned child marriages.
As a layer and legislator, he helped the oppressed and helped form modern Indian judiciary. As a politician, he campaigned for free education and spoke for unions and the workers.
His hard work was behind the creation of Indian Military Academy, modeled after the British military schools.
Because of his achievements, he was called “The uncrowned King of Bombay.”
Jinnah often consumed alcohol in private and wasn’t religious but he never asked his wife to abandon her religious of any kind.
Some people think Allama Iqbal was the real founder of Pakistan. They claim that in his address at Allahabad in 1930, Iqbal presented the concept of separate county or sovereign state.
But That’s not true. Iqbal talked about ‘Autonomous states.’
Between 1857 and 1929, over 64 people presented more than 80 schemes regarding autonomy of provinces and division of India. Iqbal’s scheme was just one of many schemes.
In 1933, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali conceptualized ‘Pakistan’. He wanted north western areas and some parts of Afghanistan to form an empire of Muslims outside of India, by the name of ‘Pakistan Commonwealth of Nations’.
Rehmat Ali propagated this scheme to a great length through his pamphlets.
Jinnah rejected this scheme in 1934 when some came to him to make him accept it.
Also in 1934, Iqbal rejected this scheme in his letter to Edward Thompson. In 1937, he changed his mind and wrote letters to Jinnah and told him what kind of Pakistan he really wants. At this point Iqbal just had an opinion about Pakistan’s nature and he wasn’t the founder of its concept. Remarkably, Jinnah didn’t reply to Iqbal’s letter.
Next year, since Iqbal was famous in Punjab, he asked Muslims of Punjab to accept Jinnah as their leader. Iqbal died same year.
Jinnah however, once again rejected Pakistan scheme in 1938 during All India Muslim League’s annual session.
Opportunists in Muslim India. Everyone had his own vision for India. Openly supporting one group’s vision would’ve meant losing support of another. So, Jinnah remained silent about definition of ‘Independent states’ till 1946.
Soon after Lahore Resolution, congress media started its propaganda and claimed that Muslim league was demanding Pakistan and wanted to divide India. At first, Jinnah protested against the word ‘Pakistan’ being associated with him, since his demands were a bit different. But later he decided to use this word for political gains due to word’s popularity among the masses. But Jinnah’s Pakistan was different than Rehmat Ali’s one. He merely called Muslim India, Pakistan, and Hindu India, Hindustan, and saw both as part of some Indian federation or confederation.
This was the reason why Rehmat Ali remained bitter about Jinnah, as he felt betrayed. Jinnah also gave a political statement that Iqbal was his mentor, to get even more support from Punjab.
Iqbal and Jinnah both were their own men and stayed that way. Iqbal opposed secularism unlike Jinnah. On other hand, Iqbal wanted some modified version of Islamic laws in Pakistan. Jinnah however opposed that too. The very reason there is no mention of religious laws in Lahore Resolution or any other official document crafted by Muslims League during the presence of Jinnah himself.
While Jinnah kept territorial nature of Pakistan a secret until 1946, he confirmed 3 things straight away.
Jinnah didn’t use the word ‘Shariat’ that often. One of his letters comes to mind where he mentioned ‘Shariat laws’ which were basically Muslim personal laws and part of India Act 1937’s section 2. Personal laws were mentioned in previous documents of Muslim league and they are part of today’s India as well. These aren’t anti secularism but pro secularism because they allow people of every faith to live their lives according to their own religion.
Inclusive constitution of Pakistan was also going to have laws for non-religious people. Actually, Jinnah’s liberalism was inspired by the approach of John Locke, the father of liberalism, himself. By today’s standards, john Locke is considered as religious person. His liberal interpretation of the Bible’s verses encouraged people to adopt liberalism and modern values.
Jinnah wasn’t religious and he never used verses but by claiming that the third point was compatible with the Islam’s soul, He tried to encourage 86% illiterate Muslims of India to adopt liberalism and democracy instead of seeing them as anti-Islamic. Because the other path leads to destruction.
Short sighted people often use two incidents against Jinnah’s liberalism.
First one is about Ilm Din who was involved in blasphemy killing. Not Jinnah but Farrukh Hussain was his lawyer. During trail Ilm din claimed he was innocent and pleaded ‘Not Guilty’.
Then Jinnah, in professional capacity, appeared to make sure an innocent man wasn’t about to get hanged. Ilm Dim however, lied about his innocence. Hence, he was hanged since evidence was credible after all.
Jinnah was against blasphemy laws.
Second incident is about his daughter. They claim Jinnah disowned his daughter because she married a non-Muslim. Jinnah was unhappy before marriage because despite his efforts since 1913, British India still didn’t allow interfaith marriages or divorce. If husband turned out to be abusive and disrespectful. Only way for Dina to marry her boyfriend was to leave Islam. Apostate was punishable by death according to Alt-rights.
Jinnah was leading Muslims as well and Mullahs were already after him and his family. This would’ve cause serious political and personal problems for both. Hence, Jinnah didn’t attend his daughter’s marriage. But he sent flowers and congratulated her on this event. He maintained good relations with his daughter after her marriage and kept meeting her.
Before coming to Pakistan, he gave his cap to his grandkid and thought his will, divided his earnings among his sisters, daughter and her children. Dina herself debunked the propaganda by calling it a rumor. Her diary confirmed her statements afterwards.
In 1938 upon Ataturk’s death, Jinnah asked leaguers to observe Kemal day.
Few days after Lahore Resolution was passed, Jinnah’s close friend raja of Mahmudabad, who was also funding the League stated that Pakistan will be an Islamic State with laws based on Quran and Sunnah.
Jinnah’s prophetic words in response were quite telling. He said a society with over 70 sects of Islam can’t create such state. He said that people will start fighting over definition of Islam which will only end with the destruction of the whole state. Then he continued after a brief break and stated,
“We will only be a liberal democratic Muslim state.”
Maulana Maududi created a religious party Jamaat e Islami in 1941. JI along with Ahrar Ul Islam, Khilafitists and other religious parties called Jinnah ‘The Great Kafir’ and Pakistan ‘The Land of Dirty’. JI stopped people from voting Muslim League, they called it a sin. Secularism and liberalism according to them was not compatible with Islam and Jinnah was going for anti-Islamic state with his vision. Jinnah’s most Muslim opponents belonged to Deobandi sect. Many of them were merely propagandists for congress because The Congress supported Khilafat Movement while Jinnah opposed it and sided with Ataturk.
