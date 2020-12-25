Father of the Nation A politician named Jinnah.

​

In 1942, Jinnah turned Muslim Leauge into a populist party just like congress.Hindu Mahasabha was created under congress and inspired by Nazi Germany. Its goal was Hindu Domination and expulsion of all Muslims from India.In response now Muslim League formed its own para military wing called ‘Muslim League National Guard’. Its goal wasn’t as ambitious as Mahasabha’s but its members were also ready to fight and shed some blood.In 1943, some members of Muslim League, introduced a resolution calling for a model based on first 4 caliphs. A resolution calling for a model based on first 4 caliphs.Jinnah stopped that resolution from getting passed and told Leaguers not to bring such resolutions again.Also in 1943, a member of religious group Khaksar movement Rafiq Sabir, entered Jinnah house and attacked Jinnah with a knife to assassinate him. Mr. Jinnah stopped his attacks with his hands. During this struggle, Jinnah’s hands, shoulder and face were but radical Muslim failed to kill Jinnah and soon Jinnah was rescued by his guards and Rafiq Sabir was put on trial.First major speech by Jinnah after the elections was made in Peshawar in 1946 in which he explained one of the main reasons behind his Pakistan demand which was improving economic condition of Muslims. However, as Punjab’s governor, General Glancy pointed out common folks in villages started thinking that Pakistan was name of war between Islam and Kaffirs.This was the reason why one Muslims leaguer chanted What does Pakistan stand for? In front of Jinnah expecting everyone to chant “to implement God’s law and to believe in his oneness”. Instead, Jinnah hated it. Later a poem by a school teacher, Ashghar Sodai was written after independence which used those words. It popularized this religious slogan and during Zia’s regime it was made part of Pakistan’s distorted history.“Hundred million of Muslims cannot be categorized as a minority. We want the division of India into Hindustan and Pakistan. Because that is only practical solution which will secure freedom for both Hindus and Muslims and the achievement of stable and enduring governments of Hindustan and Pakistan, which I am confident will settle down as friends and neighbors like Canada and united states and other sovereign states both in North and South America. Hindu India and Muslim India must be separated, Unless the gravity of this aspect of the problem is realized and tackled, frankly and boldly by the British Government, chaos is inevitable which must have serious repercussion and endanger the world peace.”On 21 May 1947, during his interview with Reuters Jinnah openly opposed partition and called it a grave error. He claimed that Sikhs would suffer the most as a result and both new states would immediately become hostile to each other. This was the reason why Jinnah was also against the partition of Palestine. He wasn’t against it because he opposed the creation Jewish state but method of its creation, the very same method which he opposed in India. So, it won’t be wrong to say that Jinnah was consistent in his views. In the very same interview, Jinnah once again showed interest in confederation. He wanted states to remain connected through roads & opened borders.In his interview with Reuters, Jinnah criticized Pan Islamism. Jinnah claimed that Pakistan would be a democratic state based on Equality and only prioritize its citizens, the real center of power.After hearing about partition of Punjab, khaksar Movement once again decided to send people for Jinnah’s assassination, when Jinnah was addressing the people in a hotel, the rebel invaded it with shovels in their hands to attack Jinnah with them. Police entered the scene and controlled the situation through shelling. Jinnah kept seeing everything through his eyes and didn’t move an inch.Not so long ago, Ahrar ul Islam, had also declared a Jihad against Jinnah because of his Shia faith. Terrorist organization in today’s Pakistan, like Sipah e Sahaba follow the ideology of Ahar ul Islam.India was partition and divided in to two independent and sovereign states in real sense of the word. India was given the name of India to treat Pakistan as separation and country outside of India. Jinnah objected and claimed that this would create confusion in the future. He was ignored.But he wasn’t wrong because many these days think Pakistan was a call for separation and this caused identity crisis and Indophobia in Pakistan. Since Pakistanis were denied their ancient Indian identity through this separation tactic, Pakistanis started ignoring their history linked to Indus valley Civilization and started owning history of much disliked Arabian looters, even though only 5% in Pakistan have Arabian blood. Other 95% are mixture of Europeans, Persians, Indians, East Asians and these people were living here for over 5000 years.When Pakistan was about to become a reality, a lot of right-wing Opportunists like Shabir Ahmad Usmani started telling fables like how they received messages from God to join Muslim League. On the other hand, due to Punjab’s partition, non-Muslims population in West Pakistan was reduced to 5%. This encouraged anti-Jinnah and anti-Pakistan forces who called him Kafir, opposed Pakistan and tried to assassinate him multiple times to come to West Pakistan and pollute it with their ideology due to its overwhelming Muslim majority population in post partition era.Jinnah have had kept the door opened for confederation and treaties until now, but partition caused deaths of one million people on top of Kashmir issue. Both of these events pretty much closed the door for Jinnah’s wish for unity, good relations and some sort of connection with the neighbors. Jinnah also wanted constituent assemblies of Pakistan and India to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August 1947 in Delhi together before going their separate ways. This was his last attempt at keeping sub-continent together in some shape or form for a better future. Congress claimed that it wasn’t interested in seeing Jinnah and any member of the League near Delhi on 15th of August. This made things worse for both sovereign states relations.Jinnah finally accepted the reality and owned the Pakistan he got and looked towards the new future. However, the night of partition and loss of lives haunted him till his last days. Before resigning from Muslim League and becoming Governor General of Pakistan, Jinnah wrote a letter to secular Dr. Khan Sahib of Red Shirts.On other hand Gandhi started helping refugees of all communities during refugee crisis in post partition of Sub Continent. He announced that he would spend rest of his life in Pakistan to protect interests of Hindu Minority in Pakistan. Jinnah welcomed Gandhi. After seeing this soft corner for Muslims refugees and Pakistan Gandhi own followers, extremists Hindus, assassinated him. In response Pakistan honored Gandhi’s services.Jinnah was politician, when seen in context, you find consistency in his addresses to people. However, it’s the actions, that define a politician’s legacy and character. Every country has its own version of secularism, even the word secularism itself is not sued many times directly. This was the reason why Nehru didn’t include this word in Indian constitution, even though it was secular in nature. The word ‘Secular’ was added by Indira Gandhi in 1975. Normally, secular states don’t have a state religion but protestant Christianity is state religion in todays United Kingdom. Christian values and traditions are part of their society. But UK’s preamble states that power rests with the people, which makes the constitution secular in nature, since through even a Muslim can become a Mayor of the city. Similarly, American constitution doesn’t feature terms like ‘Secular Constitution’ but its secular because of its 1st Amendment. On other hand, Turkey’s secularism was inspired by French philosophers. This version of secularism believes in its implementation by force and it is against the use of religions in any shape or form in the constitution.Similarly, Pakistan had its own version of secularism, created by Jinnah. On 10 August 1947, Jinnah got words like ‘Swear’ and sentences like ‘’So help me God” removed from his oath taking ceremony to set an example and pave the road for even an atheist to become a Prime Minister in the future. Religious references on other hand were still present in the oath taking ceremonies of the Great Britain and India.America still uses religious references and a bible in 21st century.Jinnah went further than today’s ‘Champion of democracy’ back in 1947, the 20th century. Then in his first cabinet, he made Zafarullah Kahn, an Ahmadi the first foreign minister of Pakistan. Dalit Hindu. Jogendranath Mandal was made first law minister. His responsibility was to frame the country’s constitution and he knew nothing about Sharia Laws. Interestingly, Mandal was a colleague of Ambedkar. Both were Dalits and belonged to the same movement. Ambedkar was chosen by Nehru to write Indian Constitution, while Mandal was chosen to write Pakistani constitution. Jinnah’s first cabinet had no ministry for religious affairs. He also stopped people from declaring a state religion and through these actions created a secular state of Pakistan.On 11th of August, Jinnah addressed constituent assembly of Pakistan. Address to this assembly is the most important address of any democratic leader because in it he talks about his vision and road map for the new state. During this address Jinnah mentioned everything he learned in England. He gave a lecture on war between Catholic and Protestant Christians as well as the history of liberalism, the reasons behind emergence of secular democracy in the West. Jinnah cited Shia Sunni and other religious conflicts as one of many reasons his wish for a secular democracy. He wanted a state where only personal laws could become part of constitution and in other matters, religion would stay away from Politics. He also criticized corruption. Black market and class-based society and asked the nation to deal with them with an iron fist. According to Jinnah he would never bring the type of Constitution which would affect his own lifestyle.After the creation of Pakistan, he addressed Islamia college in Peshawar. Propagandists claim, he wished for an ‘Islam lab’ in his address there. Facts say otherwise.“You must now direct your attention to scientific, commercial, banking, insurance, industry and technical education. And I want to make it clear the public are free, absolutely free, to do what they like provided they will maintain discipline.”Once he even cited French Revolution as an inspiration for Pakistan.Now state wants to get rid of these mistakes but it’s proving difficult as every institution has been infiltrated by the radicals.These statements of Jinnah were almost censored by certain elements even when he was alive. Dawn news editor, Altaf Hussain received calls from some people from the religious parties as well as government who asked him not to publish Jinnah’s statements about welfare state and secularism. The process of censoring Jinnah’s statements intensified when Mr. Jinnah passed away. Because of his illness, he was sidelined during his time as Governor General of Pakistan and many of his orders fell on deaf ears.“Every life, every property and the religious beliefs should be, fully protected by the state at any cost. My guiding principles will be, Justice, Fair play and complete Impartiality. And I’m sure, with your support and cooperation, I’m looking forward to making Pakistan, one of the greatest nations of the world.”Thousands along with Dina and Fatima Jinnah attended Jinnah’s funeral. Some people were absent however. Of course, none other than religious parties including member of Jamat e Islami who paid tribute to Jinnah much after his death only to act as real protectors of Pakistan and its distorted ideology.After Jinnah’s death, the process of history’s distortion began. Maududi forced first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, to pass Objectives Resolution, which was first strep towards theocracy and against what Jinnah stood for.