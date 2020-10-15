Father of the American Navy cruises through Taiwan Strait after Beijing blasts McCain’s South China Sea transit

USS Barry cruises through Taiwan Strait after Beijing blasts McCain’s South China Sea transit A Navy destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, nearly a week after the Chinese military challenged another U.S. destroyer’s presence in the nearby South China Sea.

(DDG-52) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned in 1992.is the fourth United States Navy ship named after the "Father of the American Navy",A Navy destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, nearly a week after the Chinese military challenged another U.S. destroyer’s presence in the nearby South China Sea.The USS Barry cruised through the strait in accordance with international law, according to a statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet. It was the 12th such transit by a U.S. warship this year. The last was made Aug. 30 by another guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey.