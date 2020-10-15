What's new

Father of the American Navy cruises through Taiwan Strait after Beijing blasts McCain’s South China Sea transit

USS Barry (DDG-52) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned in 1992. Barry is the fourth United States Navy ship named after the "Father of the American Navy",

A Navy destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, nearly a week after the Chinese military challenged another U.S. destroyer’s presence in the nearby South China Sea.

The USS Barry cruised through the strait in accordance with international law, according to a statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet. It was the 12th such transit by a U.S. warship this year. The last was made Aug. 30 by another guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey.

