fatf - thoughts?

the measures being asked for in my opinion are not anything out of the ordinary, all nations worth mentioning from the gcc states to europe and america have the said rules & regulations in place. In my humble opinion, the biggest blockers in the way of RAPIDLY implementing these recommendations are politicized bureaucracy along with their crooked god father politicians. they MUST be dealt with a ruthless iron fist and the tables MUST be turned on the members of fatf by Pakistan saying that now that WE have all these rules & regulations firmly in place, let's have a chat about what are your countries doing about preventing laundered money from ending up in your banks along with presenting them with a list of our OWN rules & regulations that they must implement along with our own categories of grey & black lists. But to get to that point...we MUST implement all the requirements and FAST. February is right around the corner.

