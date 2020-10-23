What's new

FATF satisfied with Pakistan progress but maintains grey list status for now

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,905
-1
3,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FATF satisfied with Pakistan progress but maintains grey list status for now

Pakistan case was taken up on the last day of FATF's ongoing meeting between October 21 and 23.

Fahad Zulfikar Updated 23 Oct 2020


The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to maintain Pakistan's status on its 'grey list' of countries with inadequate control over curbing money laundering and terrorism financing, media has reported.

Talking to media via video link, the FATF President Marcus Pleyer said, “The plenary has decided to keep Pakistan in 'grey list' until February 2021 despite the country has successfully complied with 21 out of 27 points of action”

The global watchdog reviewed Pakistan’s progress on the 27-point action plan for addressing anti-money laundering and terror financing.
“Pakistan has to do more,” said the FATF President. "To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021."

Commenting on a query about whether Pakistan in safe from the black list or not, he said, “Let me clear, Pakistan is in the gray list, the country has made great progress and the government has cooperated too. We hope by our next deadline they would address the remaining six points of action.”

FATF-related rumours

In an attempt to undermine Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's ties, anti-state elements circulated rumours on social media platforms on October 22 that Saudi Arabia has voted against Pakistan in the meeting of the FATF, creating widespread alarm among the people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the news terming it as baseless.

The fake news trended on top on twitter as people questioned its authenticity. Most twitter handlers said that the news could not be true as the voting will be held on October 23 while some termed it a move to damage ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Later, a statement issued by Foreign Office categorically rejected the story terming it as false.

The FO stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties and the two countries have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance.

Inclusion in grey list

Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.

In October 2019, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list till February, giving it time to implement the 27-point action plan.
The task force directed Islamabad to take more measures for complete elimination of terror financing and money laundering while expressing serious concerns over the lack of progress in addressing terror financing risks.

The FATF met again in January this year in Beijing where Pakistan provided a list of actions taken to implement the action plan.
Later in October, Pakistan received another extension on the “grey list”, as the FATF plenary session decided to continue all countries under scrutiny for Terror Financing and Money Laundering until October 2020.

www.brecorder.com

FATF satisfied with Pakistan progress but maintains grey list status for now

Pakistan case was taken up on the last day of FATF's ongoing meeting between October 21 and 23.
www.brecorder.com
----------------------------
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,092
7
18,556
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the double standard. BC out of the original 27, one needs to fullfill 16 or 17 condition to get out of grey list, pakistan fullfilled 21 way more. So **** you FATF, its nothing more than a tool used by US and other countries to black mail other countries.
They have entirely different set of rules for small countries while US and india and israel gets a jail free card.
 
Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 22, 2015
6,795
1
7,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
With such formulae they won't allow u to exit grey list even in hundred years.
There are few points which can't be measured like support to terrorism and blah blah.
Remaining 6 points are political points not some facts and figures issues.
 
Orca

Orca

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
539
0
838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IceCold said:
This is the double standard. BC out of the original 27, one needs to fullfill 16 or 17 condition to get out of grey list, pakistan fullfilled 21 way more. So **** you FATF, its nothing more than a tool used by US and other countries to black mail other countries.
They have entirely different set of rules for small countries while US and india and israel gets a jail free card.
Click to expand...
Can you please share any reference in this regard will be highly helpful
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,064
-1
108,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ok i wish they force pakistan to improve economic and banking system of 21th century . everything must be electronic transactions .i support FATF even i know its dirty game nothing more .
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,813
3
3,376
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
ok i wish they force pakistan to improve economic and banking system of 21th century . everything must be electronic transactions .i support FATF even i know its dirty game nothing more .
Click to expand...
Never waste a crisis. Pakistan should use to FATF drama modernize its banking and financial system. Much of the "iron clad" Indian evidence is like 20 years old. Black listing is highly unlikely. West needs some kind of control mechanism so will keep us on grey list as long as possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top