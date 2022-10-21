FATF removes Pakistan from grey list

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 12,667
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its grey list.
The decision was made in a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, starts a two-day meeting in Paris and is expected to take up removal of Pakistan from a list of countries under "increased monitoring".
In a meeting in June, the FATF said it was keeping Pakistan on the list - also known as the "grey list" - but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.
Last month, Pakistan s foreign office said a FATF technical team had conducted a "successful" visit and Islamabad was expecting a "logical conclusion" of the evaluation process in October.
FM Bilawal greets nation
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his congratulations to the nation after Pakistan has managed to exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘grey list’.
Expressing his happiness on Twitter, FM Bilawal penned, “Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’.
He concluded his tweet by praying for the prosperity of the country and wrote, “Long live Pakistan (Pakistan Zindabad).