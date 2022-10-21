FATF removes Pakistan from grey list

After 4 long years, FATF pulls Pakistan out of 'grey list'​

A look back​

A representational image of FATF. — TwitterThe Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the world's money laundering and terror-financing watchdog — said on Friday that Pakistan has been removed from the grey list and is no longer subject to its increased monitoring process.The Paris-based inter-governmental body had put Pakistan on its grey list of untrustworthy jurisdictions in June 2018 because of "strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies."Commenting on the development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years.""I would like to congratulate our civil [and] military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today's success," the premier wrote on Twitter congratulating the nation.Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also announced the good news on his official Twitter handle. "Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’," he said.To recall, Pakistan was placed on FATF’s grey list in June 2018 whereby it was found non-compliant with recommendations of the FATF which targeted areas of risk assessment, national cooperation, targeted sanctions, preventative measures, due diligence, internal and third-party controls, law enforcement, regulation and supervision for money laundering and terror financing, amongst others.After constant efforts in 2022, the FATF Plenary in June, under the German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer, acknowledged the progress Pakistan made against money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) with all 34 action points implemented.Through various bills and amendments, the Pakistani authorities had diligently worked to satisfy the FATF.These related to laws against money laundering, freezing of assets and filing of cases against proscribed organisations, actions against terror financing etc.However, the final decision to take Pakistan off the grey list was conditional upon a successful on-site visit of FATF. TheFATF team conducted an on-site visit to Pakistan a few weeks back, with the purpose of inspecting the legal, regulatory and operational reforms and procedures implemented for compliance.