FATF removes Pakistan from grey list

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,667
20
27,156
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666366052588.png

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Pakistan from its grey list.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog, starts a two-day meeting in Paris and is expected to take up removal of Pakistan from a list of countries under "increased monitoring".

In a meeting in June, the FATF said it was keeping Pakistan on the list - also known as the "grey list" - but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress.

Last month, Pakistan s foreign office said a FATF technical team had conducted a "successful" visit and Islamabad was expecting a "logical conclusion" of the evaluation process in October.

FM Bilawal greets nation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his congratulations to the nation after Pakistan has managed to exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘grey list’.

Expressing his happiness on Twitter, FM Bilawal penned, “Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’.

He concluded his tweet by praying for the prosperity of the country and wrote, “Long live Pakistan (Pakistan Zindabad).
After 4 long years, FATF pulls Pakistan out of 'grey list'​

A representational image of FATF. — Twitter
A representational image of FATF. — Twitter
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the world's money laundering and terror-financing watchdog — said on Friday that Pakistan has been removed from the grey list and is no longer subject to its increased monitoring process.
The Paris-based inter-governmental body had put Pakistan on its grey list of untrustworthy jurisdictions in June 2018 because of "strategic counter-terrorist financing-related deficiencies."
Commenting on the development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list is a vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years."
"I would like to congratulate our civil [and] military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today's success," the premier wrote on Twitter congratulating the nation.


Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also announced the good news on his official Twitter handle. "Congratulations to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has officially been removed from the FATF ‘grey list’," he said.




A look back​

To recall, Pakistan was placed on FATF’s grey list in June 2018 whereby it was found non-compliant with recommendations of the FATF which targeted areas of risk assessment, national cooperation, targeted sanctions, preventative measures, due diligence, internal and third-party controls, law enforcement, regulation and supervision for money laundering and terror financing, amongst others.
After constant efforts in 2022, the FATF Plenary in June, under the German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer, acknowledged the progress Pakistan made against money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) with all 34 action points implemented.
Through various bills and amendments, the Pakistani authorities had diligently worked to satisfy the FATF.
These related to laws against money laundering, freezing of assets and filing of cases against proscribed organisations, actions against terror financing etc.
However, the final decision to take Pakistan off the grey list was conditional upon a successful on-site visit of FATF. The
FATF team conducted an on-site visit to Pakistan a few weeks back, with the purpose of inspecting the legal, regulatory and operational reforms and procedures implemented for compliance.
deX

deX

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2021
78
0
101
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
We got in bcz of black money of PDM shitbags. Ik govt had to do everything to get out of this. Now shitbags are back, we might see pak ingrey again when pro pak govt is ruling
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,448
-20
32,864
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
That is very symbolic. The day Imran Khan gets disqualified papa America makes sure that the FATF grey listing is removed.

I doubt this will improve Pakistan's economic woes.
 

