What's new

FATF president speaks about Pakistan, Indian reporters dying to put Pakistan on Black List, exposing the Indian agenda

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,718
8
9,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FATF president speaks about Pakistan progress and answers Indian reporters questions...Indians asking questions about Pakistan Blacklisting has exposed the Indian agenda badly...Indians can't hide their low IQ and low self esteem and the blind hatred for Pakistan.




Could not find any other YouTube video so posting the HTV video, many a times it comes with good content but the desi looks/optics of it is not liked by many Pakistanis, the educated ones, but has huge subscription and watched by many.
 
Last edited:
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,247
-2
4,162
Country
India
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
FATF president speaks about Pakistan progress and answers Indian reporters questions...Indians asking questions about Pakistan Blacklisting has exposed the Indian agenda badly...Indians can't hide their low IQ and low self esteem and the blind hatred for Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Why complain about India's hatred of Pakistan or vice versa? Both countries are enemies, after all. Of course, India wants Pakistan on the blacklist and will do what it can to make it so.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,718
8
9,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapour said:
The words to describe them are beneath me, but as Trump said, "filthy" indeed!
Click to expand...

Filthy is a generic term...open to many connotations.

like India is filthy, related to squalor and squalid conditions, filthy air.

Indians are filthy, have filthy minds.

Indians are all filth...
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,816
3
3,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N.Siddiqui said:
FATF president speaks about Pakistan progress and answers Indian reporters questions...Indians asking questions about Pakistan Blacklisting has exposed the Indian agenda badly...Indians can't hide their low IQ and low self esteem and the blind hatred for Pakistan.




Could not find any other YouTube video so posting the HTV video, many a times it comes with good content but the desi looks/optics of it is not liked by many Pakistanis, the educated ones, but has huge subscription and watched by many.
Click to expand...
HTV spreads rumors. Indian media has been saying Pakistan will be blacklisted for months. It didn't happen so they are clearly unhappy. Many western officials are beginning to get frustrated with India's focus on Pakistan. They clearly want India to settle with Pakistan and focus on China.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,718
8
9,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
cloud4000 said:
Why complain about India's hatred of Pakistan or vice versa? Both countries are enemies, after all. Of course, India wants Pakistan on the blacklist and will do what it can to make it so.
Click to expand...
These Indian reporters could have rephrased questions like 'with Pakistan staying on the grey list and complying with the conditions, will it make India safer' and that ' Will that stops terror in India with Pakistan completing the mandatory clauses mostly' kind of questions.

These direct questions when Pakistan will be blacklisted are exposing that India is more interested in Pakistan being Black listed, and not interested in Pakistan coming up with plans to stop the terror in India(supposedly)...

Even in animosity and being an enemy India could have been more honorable and dignified...wish Pak had a honest enemy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top