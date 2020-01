FATF meeting: China says Pakistan made 'visible progress' to curb terror financing

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Asia Pacific Joint Group met in Beijing this week to scrutinise Pakistan's progress report to adopt stricter laws against terror financing and money laundering. China is the President of the FATF and co-chair for Asia Pacific Joint Group.

Jan 23, 2020, 05.37 PM IST



