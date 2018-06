FATF is meaningless. Besides, like as if US/Western nations have any stake in Pakistani economy. Putting Pakistan on the grey list was a done deal long ago. There should be zero shock and surprise.



China's stance would have made little impact. It would have been symbolic at most.



What more proof do we need? China is spending billions of dollars in Pakistan despite pressure from the US. China provides arms to Pakistan. It supports Pakistan through thick and thin. We won't question China's stance at FATF because it has absolutely zero significance.



More important is to analyze US role in putting Pakistan on the list. It is not China that begged others to put Pakistan on this list. It was the USA who we identify as an "ally". Is this the backstabbing ally that the Pakistani liberals keep praising and want to befriend with?



The Yanks will soon find out what the cost is to bully Pakistan. Resorting to economic blackmail cannot be taken lightly. It is a direct war against the people of Pakistan. The more they push Pakistan the worse things will get. Just wait.

Click to expand...