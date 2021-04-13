What's new

FATF asked to probe India’s role in keeping Pakistan on grey list

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
521
-10
605
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Former interior minister Rehman Malik has also written a letter
to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition in the
International Court of Justice (ICJ) against FATF’s discrimination
and continued victimisation of Pakistan. — APP/File


ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik has written a letter to FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer, seeking a probe into India’s role in keeping Pakistan on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against FATF’s discrimination and continued victimisation of Pakistan.

In his letter to the FATF president, Mr Malik, who is also chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms, called for investigating the confessional statement of the Indian foreign minister by a special team of FATF to expose the truth.

He said India was behind keeping Pakistan in the grey list, adding FATF was not taking Pakistan out of the grey list due to political pressure and influence by some countries.

In his confessional statment, the Indian foreign minister stated: “Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi ensured that Pakistan remained on the ‘grey list’ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it is kept on the grey list.”

Mr Malik said the confession by the Indian foreign minister had raised a big question on the integrity and transparency of FATF and confirmed the Indian involvement in pushing Pakistan into the grey list.

“Unfortunately, FATF has not yet moved any action against Indian minister to prove the neutrality of FATF,” he said.

“Despite clear evidence of involvement in terror financing, money laundering and even in heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is being spared and no legal action is being initiated against it by FATF,” the letter added.

He noted that some inimical countries were using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives.

In his letter to the prime minister, he said the continued victimisation of Pakistan by the FATF was of great concern to the people of the country since it was not only damaging its economy but also its credibility internationally.

He said Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018 and in every plenary session FATF decides that Pakistan will continue to remain on the grey list.

He said it was discrimination against Pakistan especially when its compliance was more than 88pc in fulfilling the demands of FATF.

He said it was strange that many other states with more non-compliance to FATF were enjoying absolute immunity. “USA has non-compliance of 22.5pc, France 2pc, Israel 12.5pc and Japan 27.5pc but none of these states is placed on the grey list.

www.dawn.com

FATF asked to probe India’s role in keeping Pakistan on grey list

Former interior minister says confession by Indian foreign minister has raised question on integrity and transparency of FATF.
www.dawn.com
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
4,350
-48
3,487
Country
India
Location
India
If Pakistan's terror financing activities are affecting India then why will India not pursuade other countries to put you in blacklist. It is for other countries to make the judgment call.

Influence over such bodies are always political. It seems Pakistani politicians are naive.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,975
198
46,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JackTheRipper said:

Former interior minister Rehman Malik has also written a letter
to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition in the
International Court of Justice (ICJ) against FATF’s discrimination
and continued victimisation of Pakistan. — APP/File


ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman Malik has written a letter to FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer, seeking a probe into India’s role in keeping Pakistan on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against FATF’s discrimination and continued victimisation of Pakistan.

In his letter to the FATF president, Mr Malik, who is also chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms, called for investigating the confessional statement of the Indian foreign minister by a special team of FATF to expose the truth.

He said India was behind keeping Pakistan in the grey list, adding FATF was not taking Pakistan out of the grey list due to political pressure and influence by some countries.

In his confessional statment, the Indian foreign minister stated: “Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi ensured that Pakistan remained on the ‘grey list’ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it is kept on the grey list.”

Mr Malik said the confession by the Indian foreign minister had raised a big question on the integrity and transparency of FATF and confirmed the Indian involvement in pushing Pakistan into the grey list.

“Unfortunately, FATF has not yet moved any action against Indian minister to prove the neutrality of FATF,” he said.

“Despite clear evidence of involvement in terror financing, money laundering and even in heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is being spared and no legal action is being initiated against it by FATF,” the letter added.

He noted that some inimical countries were using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives.

In his letter to the prime minister, he said the continued victimisation of Pakistan by the FATF was of great concern to the people of the country since it was not only damaging its economy but also its credibility internationally.

He said Pakistan has been on the grey list since June 2018 and in every plenary session FATF decides that Pakistan will continue to remain on the grey list.

He said it was discrimination against Pakistan especially when its compliance was more than 88pc in fulfilling the demands of FATF.

He said it was strange that many other states with more non-compliance to FATF were enjoying absolute immunity. “USA has non-compliance of 22.5pc, France 2pc, Israel 12.5pc and Japan 27.5pc but none of these states is placed on the grey list.

www.dawn.com

FATF asked to probe India’s role in keeping Pakistan on grey list

Former interior minister says confession by Indian foreign minister has raised question on integrity and transparency of FATF.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
asked who? India? I mean FATF? Its head said himself that Indiaand its Western allies have no intention of putting Pakistan on green list. even if it complies eith everything much more Pakistan specific and non FATF requirements will be imposed on Pakistan.

what investigation?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Taimoor Khan
India summoned into FATF
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
3K
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
V
India gears up for FATF evaluation, Centre shortlists 3 IPS officers to oversee preparations
Replies
0
Views
286
Vanamali
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom