Fatehgarh Se Farar (Real Great Escape) .........Major Raja Nadir Pervaiz Khan (SJ)

I am really impressed by this guy's Career and Life he has gone through:
1. Rann of Kuch
2. 1965 war
3. East Pakistan 1971
4. Fatehgarh Se Farar (Real Great Escape from India)
5. Wongly Imprisoned for Attock Conspiracy when came back to Pakistan
6. Kicked out of Army
7. Became MNA and Minister Multiple Times with No Corruption Scandal
1. Rann of Kuch
2. 1965 war
3. East Pakistan 1971
4. Fatehgarh Se Farar (Real Great Escape from India)
5. Wongly Imprisoned for Attock Conspiracy when came back to Pakistan
6. Kicked out of Army
7. Became MNA and Minister Multiple Times with No Corruption Scandal