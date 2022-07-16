What's new

Fate of Pakistan in Punjab's hands once again

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Tomorrow is the most important day in the history of Pakistan and Punjab

Tomorrow, once again, the fate of Pakistan is in the hands of the people of Punjab, who can change the course of history just liek the last time they did.

In 1946 provincial elections Muslim league won the most seats in Punjab but Indian national congress and unionist party along with akli dal joined hands against Muslim league and formed their government.

It was a weak government like PDM with many parties united against 1 party.

The Muslim League launched a strong movement against this weak government and this government failed in a few months and riots started in Punjab and the fear of civil war increased to great folds.

This led to Britishers dividing British India 1 year ahead their planned exit.


So Punjab will decide the fate of Pakistan again tomorrow

1) This imported government will be gone constitutionally

2) This government will be removed forcefully by Public though protests or even war

3) This government will continue and we're doomed
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

بڑی امیدیں نا لگائیں فوج ابھی ختم نہیں ہوئی کہ ملک بچ جائے جب تک یہ فوج ہے اس ملک کی کوئی گارنٹی نہیں کہ بچ جائے یا نا بچے
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

I wonder why PMLN govt put containers on KPK and Punjab border and they want kick out all Panshtun leaders out of Punjab. Ali Amin Gandapur hold back to enter Punjab. Punjab commissioner ask Shibli Faraz provide NOC to stay in Punjab ..
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

HAIDER said:
I wonder why PMLN govt put containers on KPK and Punjab border and they want kick out all Panshtun leaders out of Punjab. Ali Amin Gandapur hold back to enter Punjab. Punjab commissioner ask Shibli Faraz provide NOC to stay in Punjab ..
These jahil politicians are digging their own graves. When KP wake up, and when Baluchistan wake-up. I will see who these thugs have to rule over. Pir karty rahy Punjab pe guzaara.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

HAIDER said:
I wonder why PMLN govt put containers on KPK and Punjab border and they want kick out all Panshtun leaders out of Punjab. Ali Amin Gandapur hold back to enter Punjab. Punjab commissioner ask Shibli Faraz provide NOC to stay in Punjab ..
Not the first PMLN is doing thsi
Dividing Pakistan as usual and they have the support of army who believes everything is controllable
 
kingQamaR

These crooked PMNL politicians family, and their smell groupie followers tarnish the vast majority of hard working Punjabi s!
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Imran Khan said:
بڑی امیدیں نا لگائیں فوج ابھی ختم نہیں ہوئی کہ ملک بچ جائے جب تک یہ فوج ہے اس ملک کی کوئی گارنٹی نہیں کہ بچ جائے یا نا بچے
Pakistan is their source of income and they would never loose it
 

