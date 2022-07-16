Fate of Pakistan in Punjab's hands once again

Tomorrow is the most important day in the history of Pakistan and Punjab



Tomorrow, once again, the fate of Pakistan is in the hands of the people of Punjab, who can change the course of history just liek the last time they did.



In 1946 provincial elections Muslim league won the most seats in Punjab but Indian national congress and unionist party along with akli dal joined hands against Muslim league and formed their government.



It was a weak government like PDM with many parties united against 1 party.



The Muslim League launched a strong movement against this weak government and this government failed in a few months and riots started in Punjab and the fear of civil war increased to great folds.



This led to Britishers dividing British India 1 year ahead their planned exit.





So Punjab will decide the fate of Pakistan again tomorrow



1) This imported government will be gone constitutionally



2) This government will be removed forcefully by Public though protests or even war



3) This government will continue and we're doomed