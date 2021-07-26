Fatalities hit yet another high in Bangladesh as 258 die of Covid in a day 14,925 new cases reported with an infection rate of 28.44%

Published at 06:22 pm July 27th, 2021

OK, this is not good that the death rate is climbing but there are some positives:1.Test positivity rate is around 28%, when it has been hovering around the 30% mark for the last couple of weeks. Over 52,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.2. BD is currently in even a stricter lockdown than the previous ones where garment factories were allowed to remain open.3. Hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable people are being jabbed with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines each day. Over 18 million jabs have now been administered from 10 million at the start of June.Situation is grim but far better than in some other countries. Let us hope this is the worst of it before BD gets into a better situation as the summer progresses.A relative wearing protective suit reacts while burying the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 8, 202014,925 new cases reported with an infection rate of 28.44%Bangladesh has reported its highest single-day deaths from the coronavirus for two days in a row.The health authorities reported 258 deaths in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 19,779.The new record surpassed the previous high of 247 on Monday.During the same period, 14,925 people tested positive for the virus taking the total number of infections to 1,194,752 in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Another 12,439 patients also recovered from Covid-19 across the country.As many as 52,478 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 28.44%.