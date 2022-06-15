What's new

Faster Than The SR-71 - The MiG 41 Foxbat 2.0

Looks a lot like the MiG-31 only with sharp edges and weapon's bay. Plus the monster engines.

Heck if it even reaches Mach 3.5 it'll be a huge success let alone Mach 4.5.

At first I wasn't sold on needing what is essentially the same aircraft as their predecessors since there doesn't seem to be a lot of emphasis on stealth, despite all the sharp edges and LO design in general. But if the Russians are producing a slew of massive-sized weapons, then perhaps they do need this form of delivery system. Still, they need to really step it up with the Su-57 and get that bird active to be able to move onto these other ambitious projects.
 
Russians introduce such 'state of the art' weapons like SU-57 and T-14 but they are apparnetly for display only, and no mass production either.

Why are they not being used in Ukraine?!
 
Don't read too much into the fancy designs and animations. The result of Russian tech is in front of you in Ukraine.
 
Yousafzai_M said:
Russians introduce such 'state of the art' weapons like SU-57 and T-14 but they are apparnetly for display only, and no mass production either.

Why are they not being used in Ukraine?!
Because given the scale of their special military operation in Ukraine they don't need those advanced jets and weapons. For a military power like Ukraine Su25 flying tank is doing a good job.
Su57 and T14 are for a full scale war launched by an strong military like the US, UK or France etc

Strigon said:
Don't read too much into the fancy designs and animations. The result of Russian tech is in front of you in Ukraine.
Yes even with the old tech and conscript soldiers they gained land and achieved their objectives. Now imagine what they are capable of achieving if they use their advanced latest weaponry.
 

