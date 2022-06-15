Faster Than The SR-71 - The MiG 41 Foxbat 2.0

Looks a lot like the MiG-31 only with sharp edges and weapon's bay. Plus the monster engines.



Heck if it even reaches Mach 3.5 it'll be a huge success let alone Mach 4.5.



At first I wasn't sold on needing what is essentially the same aircraft as their predecessors since there doesn't seem to be a lot of emphasis on stealth, despite all the sharp edges and LO design in general. But if the Russians are producing a slew of massive-sized weapons, then perhaps they do need this form of delivery system. Still, they need to really step it up with the Su-57 and get that bird active to be able to move onto these other ambitious projects.