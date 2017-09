Move over 4G, India sets eyes on 5G launch by 2020

The government’s push to move to 5G is driven by the logic that India, one of the world’s largest markets for telecom services, should not be left behind when the world shifts to 5G. India’s adoption of 4G was delayed earlier this decade.

India’s largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday said that it would deploy a so-called Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology, which is a key enabler for 5G networks.



Airtel is implementing MIMO in Bengaluru and Kolkata and would expand to other parts of the country soon, the telecom firm said.