Fast and Furious in Peshawar !

I actually sold my DHA plot (Originally belonging to Rawalpindi Society) and bought one in Gulberg Green.Each one is worth a DHA plot....
I know which one I'd rather have
Nopes just 10 Marlas.Must've been a massive plot if you relocated to Gulberg
Nopes just 10 Marlas.
Had to add additional funds.
Check out this app Zameen. They have many choices all over PakistanOh, understandable.
I have a bit saved up too. Would you recommend investing in Pakistan in terms of buying real estate?
What are the chances of being able to find lodgers for a small home in Mirpur or Islamabad?
