What's new

Fast and Furious in Peshawar !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,647
180
149,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FB_IMG_1679477146702.jpg

FB_IMG_1679477157007.jpg

FB_IMG_1679477140597.jpg
FB_IMG_1679477152273.jpg
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,425
0
1,902
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Windjammer said:
Nopes just 10 Marlas.
Had to add additional funds.
Click to expand...

Oh, understandable.
I have a bit saved up too. Would you recommend investing in Pakistan in terms of buying real estate?
What are the chances of being able to find lodgers for a small home in Mirpur or Islamabad?
 
A

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
364
-2
509
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AlKardai said:
Oh, understandable.
I have a bit saved up too. Would you recommend investing in Pakistan in terms of buying real estate?
What are the chances of being able to find lodgers for a small home in Mirpur or Islamabad?
Click to expand...
Check out this app Zameen. They have many choices all over Pakistan
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,647
180
149,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AlKardai said:
Oh, understandable.
I have a bit saved up too. Would you recommend investing in Pakistan in terms of buying real estate?
What are the chances of being able to find lodgers for a small home in Mirpur or Islamabad?
Click to expand...
Albeit I hear Mirpur is very developed but I have never visited the place however, Gulberg Green and Bharia Islamabad are hot. Finding tenants is no issue, some property dealers can take care of it.
 
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
748
-5
1,470
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Wow... I used to have a 3rd generation Mazda rx7 and it was pimped out like red one in the pictures.

Bought back some great memories 👍
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Peshawar sessions judge sacked for corruption
Replies
0
Views
268
ghazi52
ghazi52
Tomcats
Major Terror Threat: TTP Planning ‘High Intensity Attack’ In Peshawar, CTD Issues Alert
2
Replies
24
Views
929
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
ghazi52
Christmas celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
450
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Peshawar in Pictures
Replies
0
Views
249
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
‘Mastermind, handler’ of Peshawar mosque attack traced; TTP faction involved in blast:
Replies
3
Views
151
Ali_14
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom