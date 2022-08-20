Fascist PDM Govt Bans Imran Khan's Speeches from Television

Acetic Acid
So genuis boys in pindi have equated imran khan with altaf Hussain.
This is the end, imran has won . It’s just a matter of time now they have made this man a hero of the people! I congratulate you all on how perseverance has led to an absolutely victory for Pakistan
"Analog players in the digital world"
i think we have 200 million mobile user in Pak.. even if no whatssapp or youtube, people spread the news through messages...... in a country mostly living in the thirteenth century. Makes perfect sense to bet on analog.
Even the rari wala has two mobile smart phones while I have one in the US. While Pakistan is short on many things let’s give credit here for digital.
The mindset of many maybe 13th century but remember seeing people crowding around a phone in a village in KP watching one of IKs speeches soon after April 10 regime change. With protests all over Pakistan, let’s see how long Bajwas uniform lasts.