What's new

Fascism, parent of Nazism: A History

sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,536
-1
2,670
Was going to post this under some other thread, but I think this needs to be a top post.

How the parent form of Nazism, the fascism was practiced widely by "superior" races.
And role of US in helping Nazism when it rose and still votes against condemning it.

Warning - Graphic content intermittently.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stranagor
Only 'two' countries vote against UN resolution condemning Nazism
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
52051
US, Canada & Ukraine vote against Russia’s anti-Nazism resolution at UN
Replies
12
Views
555
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
darksider
The RSS And Hindutva’s Undeniable Links To Nazism & Fascism
Replies
0
Views
423
darksider
darksider
Vanguard One
Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon
2
Replies
21
Views
591
jamahir
jamahir
R
Featured Biden's Hypocrisy: Putin is a Killer But Modi is a US Ally
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom